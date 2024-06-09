Breaking News: Serendipity, Great Paragon, and Zoelife Unite to Support Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA 2024 Beauty Pageant
Three leading healthcare organizations unite to support the Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA 2024, empowering young African women.
Together, we aspire to be agents of change, fostering growth and empowerment within our community”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northlake, IL – 06/06/2024 – In a momentous development, three distinguished healthcare organizations—Serendipity Home Healthcare, Great Paragon Home Healthcare, and Zoelife Psychiatric Services—have jointly pledged their support for the Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA 2024 beauty pageant. This collaborative effort highlights the shared commitment of these organizations to community empowerment and the support of young African women in the United States.
The President of Serendipity Home Healthcare, Mr. Ulogo, expressed his admiration for the impact that Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA is making in the community. "I love the impact you are making in the community and look forward to seeing more changes like this," Mr. Ulogo shared. Similarly, the director of Great Paragon Home Healthcare, Ms. Eghe Obaseki, conveyed her excitement about the initiative and its potential to foster positive changes. Adding to these voices of support, the president of Zoelife Psychiatric Services, Mr. Chime, also praised the organization's efforts and expressed his enthusiasm for further community-centric initiatives.
Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA, a nonprofit organization, is dedicated to empowering young African women to evolve and make their voices heard. This year's pageant promises to be a transformative event, with the winner receiving a $10,000 scholarship and a car, furthering their educational and personal development. The pageant not only celebrates culture and talent but also provides a platform for African women to amplify their voices and make meaningful contributions to society.
About the Supporting Organizations
Serendipity Home Healthcare:
Serendipity Home Healthcare, a leading home healthcare business in the Chicago area, has been making significant contributions to the community since its inception. Their commitment to providing exceptional care has remained steadfast, and they are now expanding their services to different parts of the state. "We are thrilled to welcome this partnership with Serendipity Home Healthcare," said Dr. Osagie, executive producer of Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA. "Their support will enable us to continue our mission of empowering young women and making a lasting impact in our community. Together, we hope to be agents of change and provide a platform for the voices of African women to be heard."
Great Paragon Home Healthcare:
Great Paragon Home Healthcare, another renowned home healthcare business in the Chicago area, has consistently upheld its commitment to enhancing community welfare. Since its inception, the company has been dedicated to providing compassionate and high-quality care and is now expanding its services across the state. "Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA welcomes this partnership and is optimistic about the potential for continued collaboration," added Dr. Osagie. "Together, we aspire to be agents of change, fostering growth and empowerment within our community."
Zoelife Psychiatric Services:
Zoelife Psychiatric Services is a respected psychiatric clinic known for its personalized and evidence-based care. Offering short-term therapy, Zoelife prides itself on providing non-judgmental, responsive, and trauma-informed medical services. Since its inception, the clinic has maintained its commitment to high-quality care and is now expanding its reach to different parts of the state. The partnership between Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA and Zoelife Psychiatric Services underscores a shared vision of community empowerment and support. "We are excited about this collaboration and look forward to continuing our role as a change agent within the community," stated Mr. Chime.
Event Details
The Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA 2024 pageant will take place at the Midwest Conference Center, located at 401 W Lake Street, Northlake, Illinois, on August 3rd, 2024. This highly anticipated event is set to be a celebration of culture, talent, and the achievements of young African women. With the combined support of Serendipity Home Healthcare, Great Paragon Home Healthcare, and Zoelife Psychiatric Services, this year's pageant promises to be an extraordinary event that will leave a lasting impact on the community.
Contact Information
For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities, or to schedule an interview, please contact Dr. Emmanuel Osagie at info@missdiasporanigeriausa.com.
About Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA:
Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA is a nonprofit organization aimed at empowering young African women in the United States. Through its annual beauty pageant, the organization provides scholarships and opportunities to help these women achieve their full potential and make meaningful contributions to their communities.
About Serendipity Home Healthcare:
Serendipity Home Healthcare is a Chicago-based home healthcare business dedicated to providing exceptional care and support to its clients. Their impact on the community has been profound, and they continue to expand their services to reach more individuals in need.
About Great Paragon Home Healthcare:
Great Paragon Home Healthcare is a leading home healthcare provider in the Chicago area, dedicated to offering compassionate and high-quality care. Their commitment to community welfare and expansion into various parts of the state has significantly impacted the lives of many.
About Zoelife Psychiatric Services:
Zoelife Psychiatric Services is dedicated to delivering personalized and evidence-based psychiatric care. The clinic offers short-term therapy and prides itself on its non-judgmental, responsive, and trauma-informed approach to medical services. Zoelife is expanding its reach to serve more communities across the state.
In conclusion, the collaborative support from Serendipity Home Healthcare, Great Paragon Home Healthcare, and Zoelife Psychiatric Services for Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA 2024 marks a significant milestone in community empowerment. Together, these organizations are set to make a lasting impact, fostering growth, and providing a platform for the voices of young African women to be heard and celebrated.
Emmanuel Osagie
Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA
info@jessenation.com
