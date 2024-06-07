Udi Gershuni Announces New Album Featuring Renowned Soprano Mikaela Bennett
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Composer and pianist, Udi Gershuni, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of his new album, "Udi Gershuni - Vocal Works",” featuring soprano Mikaela Bennett. The album aims to capture the interest of enthusiasts in the contemporary classical, opera, and Broadway music scenes.
Udi Gershuni's compositions, known for their warmth and intimacy, bridge the gap between complex, multi-layered music and a younger, more diverse audience. His new album is no different, including a rich collection of songs set to texts by celebrated poets, such as Emily Dickinson, Edna St. Vincent Millay, and contemporary voices like Meghan Palmer. Additionally, the album highlights Hebrew poetry by Hanoch Levin, Mika Ben Shaul, and Idit Barak.
"Creating this album has been a profound journey," says Gershuni. "The collaboration with Mikaela Bennett and Adam Rothenberg has brought new dimensions to the music and the blend of classical influences from John Adams, and Caroline Shaw, with the storytelling tradition of musical theatre giants like Stephen Sondheim and Adam Guettel, has resulted in a unique sound that resonates with both hope and despair."
At its core, "Udi Gershuni - Vocal Works’" themes traverse the human condition, exploring love, nature imagery, and the tension between hope and despair. Edna St. Vincent Millay's song cycle, including "Time Does Not Bring Release," "The Spring and the Fall," and "Love is Not All," leans more towards themes of despair, while pieces like "Hope," "When The Good Comes," and "Delet" offer a sense of optimism and resolution.
Udi Gershuni's contributions to the music world extend well beyond “Udi Gershuni - Vocal Works.” Based in New York City and originally from Tel Aviv, Israel, Gershuni has made a name for himself as a composer, orchestrator, music director, pianist, and conductor. He is currently working on a song commission for the Grammy-nominated project "40@40" by soprano Laura Strickling.
Gershuni's notable achievements include music directing "Tehora" at Carnegie Hall, orchestrating for Broadway Backwards, and music directing productions like "It’s Like, Hello" as part of "24 Hours Musicals" at the Signature Theatre.
A graduate of Berklee College of Music and the BMI program in NYC, Gershuni has been also recognized with several prestigious awards, including the American Prize national competition, the George Bailey Grant from the Dramatists Guild Foundation, and the Excellence "Keren Sharet" scholarship from the American-Israel culture fund.
For more information about Udi Gershuni and “Udi Gershuni - Vocal Works," visit https://www.udigershuni.com/ or listen to his music on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/artist/0cSMbuB4dpv2gPPytj2POC?si=wP4g8qGkSnGDCZ44dLgO_A.
About Udi Gershuni
Udi Gershuni is a New York City-based composer, orchestrator, music director, pianist, and conductor from Tel-Aviv, Israel. He is known for composing concert music, music for multimedia, and original music for musical theatre.
Gershuni's work has received numerous accolades, and he continues to be a significant figure in the contemporary classical music scene.
Udi Gershuni
