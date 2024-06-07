Electronic components distributor UTMEL to Showcase at electronica China 2024

The three-day 2024 Munich Shanghai Electronics Show will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from July 8th to 10th, 2024.

HONG KONG, CHINA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The three-day 2024 electronica China will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from July 8th to 10th, 2024. Renowned globally as an electronic components distributor, UTMEL will be attending the exhibition and showcasing at booth 5146 in hall E5.

2024 electronica China will feature six major specialized exhibition areas, including the semiconductor theme zone and passive components theme zone. It will focus on the annual development trends in the electronic industry, closely following hot trends in applications such as new energy vehicles, energy storage, and satellite communications. The exhibition will align closely with industry focuses and showcase cutting-edge technologies and industry advancements in areas like advanced packaging, charging stations, new energy vehicles, lithium batteries, and energy storage technologies. With a total exhibition area of 90,000 square meters, companies from around the world, including Taiwan, Germany, the UK, and Russia will participate, making it a grand annual event in the electronic manufacturing industry.

As a comprehensive display platform, electronica China 2024 gathers high-quality electronic companies from both domestic and international markets. UTMEL will join these companies to explore future trends and opportunities in the electronic industry.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, UTMEL is dedicated to providing customers with a wide range of electronic components and solutions. Renowned for its superior supply channels, brand marketing strategies, and efficient warehouse logistics system, UTMEL has gained a strong reputation in the industry. Upholding professionalism, efficiency, and reliability in supply chain management, marketing, and customer service, UTMEL consistently delivers high-quality products and services to its customers.

With electronica China 2024 approaching, UTMEL sincerely invites both new and existing customers to visit the booth at Hall E5, Booth 5146. UTMEL looks forward to collaborating with industry peers to further promote the efficient development of the electronic industry.