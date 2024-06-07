Touching Hearts at Home Invites Community to Educational Session on Senior Nutrition
Touching Hearts Home Care is hosting an educational speaker session focused on nutrition and empowering seniors with knowledge on maintaining a healthy diet.
This session is about more than just food; it's about fostering a deeper understanding of how nutrition can profoundly affect the lives of our seniors.”ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL , 60005, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touching Hearts At Home is hosting an enriching and educational speaker session featuring registered dietitian Sofia Szanto on Thursday, June 27th at 6 PM at the Empty Corner in Arlington Heights. The session will focus on "Nutrition Nexus Objectives," aimed at empowering seniors and their caregivers with essential knowledge on maintaining a healthy diet.
— Jeff Bryk, Owner at Touching Hearts Home Care
Sofia Szanto, a seasoned expert in clinical nutrition, will lead the session. With over eight years of experience, Szanto has dedicated her career to improving the health and well-being of individuals through nutrition. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics and a Master of Science in Food and Nutrition from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she also completed her Dietetic Internship.
This educational session will cover key topics essential for senior nutrition:
• Overcoming Barriers to Healthy Eating: Learn practical tips for navigating common challenges that seniors face in maintaining a nutritious diet.
• Balanced Meal Planning and Hydration: Explore strategies for planning balanced meals and understanding the crucial role of hydration in overall health.
• Adapting Recipes and Cooking Methods: Gain insights into modifying recipes and cooking techniques to meet the unique nutritional needs of seniors.
• Nourishing the Body and Mind: Discover how nutrition impacts cognition, mood, and appetite, highlighting the profound connection between diet and mental well-being.
• Staying Healthy and Active: Find out ways to stay physically active and healthy at any age.
“This session is about more than just food; it's about fostering a deeper understanding of how nutrition can profoundly affect the lives of our seniors,” said Jeff Bryk, Owner at Touching Hearts Home Care. “Sofia’s insights will be invaluable for anyone looking to support the health and happiness of their loved ones.”
The event is open to the public, and Touching Hearts particularly encourage family members, caregivers, and seniors themselves to attend. It will be an opportunity to learn, share, and connect with others who are passionate about senior health and nutrition.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, June 27th
Time: 6:00 PM
Location: The Empty Corner, Arlington Heights, IL
For more information or to RSVP, please contact Touching Hearts Home Care at (630) 359-3040. Join us for an evening of learning and community as we explore how nutrition can enhance the lives of our seniors.
About Touching Hearts At Home:
Touching Hearts Home Care is committed to providing compassionate and personalized care to seniors and individuals in need. Our services aim to improve quality of life and promote independence, ensuring that every individual we serve feels valued and supported.
John Cushing
Touching Hearts at Home
+1 630-359-3040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn