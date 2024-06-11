Dangbei Unveils "Game On! Screen Up" Sports Season Projector Deals
Big Savings and Special Bundles for UEFA Euro & OlympicsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dangbei, an innovator in smart entertainment, is excited to announce its special "Game On! Screen Up" sports season deals, aptly scheduled for the highly anticipated UEFA Euro and Olympics 2024. From June 14 to June 30, customers can enjoy up to a $450 discount on select projectors and special bundles, transforming their homes into the ultimate sports viewing arenas.
Bigger, Brighter, Clearer
The world’s first Google TV 4K laser projector, Dangbei DBOX02 (Dangbei Mars Pro 2), is designed to bring the stadium experience to the living room. With 2450 ISO lumens of high brightness, it delivers stunning 4K visuals on a screen up to 200 inches, ensuring viewers won’t miss a single detail of the action.
Game-changing features:
- 4K UHD Resolution: Every goal, tackle, and heart-stopping moment in crisp detail with this 4K sports projector.
- Laser-Powered Brightness: 2450 ISO lumens of brightness cut through even sunlight, illuminating every match, every goal, and every daytime sporting event.
- MEMC Technology: Ensures smooth motion, eliminating blur and judder during fast-paced games such as soccer and athletics.
- Expanded Arena: Beyond the limits of a TV. A massive screen, up to 200 inches—over 2.5 times larger than a 75" TV—is ideal for huddling with friends and family for an unforgettable viewing experience.
- Google TV OS: Offering a platform that consolidates popular live and sports apps in one place, making it easy to jump right into the action.
- InstanPro AI Image Setup: Gets the game ready in seconds. Auto adjustments, including real-time keystone correction, ensure a crisp rectangular picture in any space.
- Powerful Sound: Dual 12W speakers and Dolby Audio & DTS:X support let viewers feel the thrill of the crowd and put them right in the center of the action.
Offers and Availability
The projector can be purchased
- for $1449, with a $400 discount and an additional $50 off using the code DBOX02US (MSRP: $1899) on the US website: https://bit.ly/4dT2I4J;
- for £1599 after entering the code Marspro2 (MSRP: £1790 ) on the Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0D1G7JV8N
Big Game at Any Angle
The Dangbei N2 1080p home projector and stand bundle is the optimal companion for catching every game, anywhere in the home. This super sleek and compact projector offers:
Tilt Range up to 210°: With the flexible gimbal stand, viewers can quickly and easily adjust the height and position of the picture, transforming any space into a personal sports zone.
- Crisp Clarity: Native 1080p resolution and premium 4-glass lens structure deliver clear, vibrant images, presenting every detail of the action.
- 2000:1 High Contrast: Deep blacks for a true stadium atmosphere and brilliant whites that make every detail of the action pop.
- Fast Setup, Flawless Game: No need to waste precious pre-game time adjusting settings. Automatic focus, keystone correction, and more guarantee a - crystal-clear picture—no matter where users project.
- Unite the Roar: Ideal whether it’s for cheering on a favorite team solo or hosting a sports get-together for the UEFA Euro. Easy to place or hold, it's the right companion to fuel the excitement with friends and fellow fans.
- Seamless Navigation: Powered by a Linux OS, N2 delivers a fast and responsive interface for effortless navigation and smooth access to sports content.
- Built-in Streaming Apps: With built-in Netflix, YouTube, and other apps, viewers can quickly catch up on sports news, watch sports shows or documentaries, and more during breaks in live action.
Offers and Availability
During the promotion, Dangbei N2 projector & stand bundle can be purchased for $399 (MSRP: $499)
Discover Dangbei N2 & Stand Bundle on Amazon US：https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D17J36S8
Mini Power, 360° Freedom
The Dangbei Atom Google TV mini laser projector is the MVP for cheering on the game. This ultra-thin and lightweight projector packs a heavyweight punch with features designed for the sports fan:
- Bright Enough for the Big Leagues: With a whopping 1200 ISO lumens brightness and an up-to-180” picture, the Atom keeps the game clear for viewing parties.
- Laser-Powered Projection: A sharp 1080p display in any setting, from the fastest throws to the most intricate plays.
- Ultra Thin and Compact: No larger than a book and lighter than a laptop, Atom is super lightweight and easy to transport. Living room, backyard, or bedroom - convenience meets sports passion seamlessly.
- Fast Access to the Game: Google TV OS puts live sports apps at fingertips. Plus, voice control with Google Assistant lets users quickly find the game they want to watch, so they never miss a kickoff.
- Casting and Mirroring: Gets people hyped with a massive viewing experience in seconds. Casting and mirroring compatible with phones, tablets, and computers.
Offers and Availability
During the promotion, Dangbei Atom projector can be purchased for $749 (MSRP: $899). Plus, customers can get 50% off the exclusive gimbal stand for Atom with code DBStand50 when purchasing both the stand and the Atom together on. The 360° rotating gimbal stand enables projecting onto walls, ceilings, or even behind, maximizing sports viewing flexibility.
Discover Dangbei Atom:
- On Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CLP5WMXC
- On the US website:https://bit.ly/3V1dMEf
Other Sports Season Perks
Dangbei welcomes all live sports and big-screen fanatics to explore its smart projectors and bundles. From June 14, the US official website also offers other exclusive projector deals:
Dangbei Mars Pro for $1151 (MSRP:$1599, Save $448)
Dangbei Mars for $799 (MSRP:$999, Save $200)
Dangbei Neo for $399 (MSRP:$549, Save $150)
In addition, new customers can benefit from an extra $50 off by subscribing to the Dangbei newsletter.
Discover all sports season offers on the event page: https://bit.ly/3X7hrTk
