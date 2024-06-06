Submit Release
New concrete toilet structure now installed at Deer Creek Reservoir

Fish and Game is happy to report that the new and improved concrete toilet at Deer Creek Reservoir is now fully installed and ready for use. Fishing and Boating Access Foreman, Kevin Jones says, "projects like these can really enhance the experience for our local anglers. The old toilet structure had seen some wear and was ready to be replaced." 

Deer Creek Reservoir is a 75 acre lake located in Clearwater County about 10 miles north of the town of Pierce, Idaho.  This reservoir has become a popular destination for anglers because of its beautiful scenery and the unique trout fishing opportunity it provides. 

