The North West Company Inc. Announces Election of Directors
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NWC): – The North West Company Inc. (the “Company” or “North West”) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by the Company at its annual general meeting of shareholders yesterday (the “Meeting”), including the election of all of the nominee directors listed in the Notice of Meeting & Management Information Circular dated April 10, 2024:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% of Votes For
|Votes Against
|% of Votes Against
|Brock Bulbuck
|24,317,241
|95.64
|1,109,496
|4.36
|Stewart Glendinning
|23,647,856
|93.00
|1,778,884
|7.00
|Rachel Huckle
|24,547,666
|96.54
|879,074
|3.46
|Annalisa King
|23,946,620
|94.18
|1,480,120
|5.82
|Violet Konkle
|24,041,117
|94.56
|1,384,023
|5.44
|Steven Kroft
|24,543,003
|96.52
|883,737
|3.48
|Daniel McConnell
|24,555,652
|96.57
|871,088
|3.43
|Jennefer Nepinak
|24,548,546
|96.55
|878,194
|3.45
|Victor Tootoo
|24,542,634
|96.52
|884,106
|3.48
Information regarding all matters subject to a vote at the Meeting is available under North West’s issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Company Profile
The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 228 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CDN$2.4 billion.
The common shares of North West trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NWC.
