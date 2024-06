Mindworks NLP Announces New Live Training Schedule for Hypnosis, Hypnotherapy, and NLP Certifications

We offer certifications through the Society of NLP Learn to hypnotize, live training.

BELLEVUE, WA, USA, June 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindworks NLP , a Washington State licensed career school, announces its upcoming live training schedule, featuring immersive, hands-on programs in hypnosis, hypnotherapy, and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP). These trainings are designed to enhance personal development, as well as offering tools to help start a clinical hypnotherapy or NLP Practitioner business.Hypnotherapy Certification Program – Discover the “Magic of Hypnosis”Dates: September 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, & 22, 2024Duration: 6 daysLicensed Practitioner of NLPCertification ProgramDates: October 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, & 27, 2024Duration: 8 days“At Mindworks NLP, we believe in the extraordinary power of hypnotherapy and NLP to transform lives. Our hands-on training programs are designed to be accessible to everyone, regardless of their prior experience. Join us to unlock your potential and learn how to create positive change for yourself and others. We offer a supportive and interactive learning environment, ensuring each participant receives personalized attention and practical experience,” said Connie Brannan, co-founder of Mindworks NLP.About Mindworks NLPMindworks NLP is a Washington State licensed career school dedicated to providing high-quality education in NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) and hypnotherapy. With a commitment to excellence and student success, Mindworks NLP has been at the forefront of personal development training, helping individuals unlock their potential and achieve lasting change. More about your instructors is here: https://www.mindworkshypnosis.net For more information about the programs or to register, please visit https://www.seattlenlptraining.com