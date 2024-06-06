Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) Partners with SurfThing to Elevate Gaming Experiences

PLAYA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL), a premier professional esports league, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with SurfThing, a leading provider of computer simulation and gaming hardware. This collaboration aims to deliver unparalleled gaming experiences to gamers around the world.

SurfThing gaming PCs, renowned for their superior performance and reliability, have been rigorously tested to ensure the ultimate gameplay experience. With over 25 years of experience in the PC industry, SurfThing has established itself as a trusted name, powering over 3,000 golf simulators globally. Their commitment to excellence is reflected in their high-end hardware, meticulous build quality, and stringent testing processes, ensuring that every product not only meets but exceeds expectations.

Titus Walker, CEO of UEL, expressed his excitement about the partnership:

"Our collaboration with SurfThing marks a significant milestone for UEL. As we continue to grow and push the boundaries of esports, having SurfThing’s cutting-edge technology and expertise on our side ensures that our players have the best tools at their disposal. This partnership is about setting new standards in the gaming industry and providing our players and fans with an unmatched experience."

Lester German, COO of SurfThing, echoed this sentiment:

"Partnering with UEL is a natural fit for SurfThing. Our mission has always been to deliver top-tier gaming and simulation experiences, and working with UEL allows us to showcase our technology on one of the biggest stages in esports. We're excited to power the future of gaming and support UEL’s talented players with the best hardware in the industry."

The Ultimate Endgamers League, known for its diverse range of tournaments across multiple game genres, requires the highest quality computing and hardware to meet the demands of professional gaming. Currently in its eighth season, UEL is gearing up for the Season 8 $100K Finals at Capital One Arena - District E. Looking ahead, Season 9 promises to be even more spectacular with a $1 million cash prize pool, one of the largest in U.S. esports history. Players will also benefit from guaranteed salaries of up to $2,500 per match ($100K per year) and receive free wellness benefits from Virginia University of Integrative Medicine.

To celebrate this partnership, UEL fans can enjoy a $50 discount on all SurfThing products ordered through SurfThing’s website.

For more information, visit https://ultimateendgamersleague.com and https://surfthing.com

About Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL):

The Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) is a professional esports league featuring 12 pro esports teams based in the USA. UEL’s tournaments focus on multiple games across various genres, requiring the best in computing and hardware. UEL is dedicated to advancing the esports industry and providing top-tier competitive experiences for players and fans alike.

About SurfThing:

SurfThing is a leading provider of computer simulation and gaming hardware, with over 25 years of industry experience. Known for their high-end gaming PCs and exceptional build quality, SurfThing has become a trusted name in the simulation and gaming industry. Their products are designed to deliver the highest levels of performance and reliability, ensuring an outstanding gaming experience for all users.