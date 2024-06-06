Buzz into our next Let's Talk About Hanford: Pollinators of Hanford and Southern Central Washington

In this end-of-spring edition of Let's Talk About Hanford, we're diving into the exciting world of Hanford's pollinators!

For this conversation, we’re welcoming back George Peck, an environmental specialist from our Nuclear Waste Program. George works in the program’s waste management section, but is also a professional entomologist, or insect expert.

In this follow-up from the last time George joined us, we’re discussing the pollinators that can be found in the Hanford area, and the vital role these critters play in maintaining the area’s ecosystem.

Following the presentation, join our Nuclear Waste Program communications team for a live Q&A session to answer your questions.

You can tune into the live discussion via Zoom or Facebook Live at 6 p.m. on June 26.

Those in attendance on the Zoom stream will have the opportunity to participate in some fun interactive polls during George's presentation.

What it's all about

We began Let's Talk About Hanford in March 2021, aiming to help you better understand all things related to the complex nuclear cleanup at Hanford.

Beginning in World War II, Hanford produced plutonium for decades, before shifting to a new mission in 1989, cleaning up the massive amounts of waste and contamination that production left behind.

These conversations blend high-level easy-to-understand presentations and conversations with you about Hanford topics, ranging from specific cleanup projects and the history of the site, to Hanford Reach habitat and the wildlife that calls it home.

We're gearing these virtual discussions toward those unfamiliar with Hanford, those who want a refresher, or to expand existing knowledge about Hanford. We'll start each event with a short presentation on that day's topic, followed by a live Q&A with those watching.

