Transforming Futures: Free Talent Identifier Quiz Now Available from Talent Transformation
This comprehensive quiz helps individuals discover their innate talents and strengths, providing personalized guidance to leverage their abilities to thrive.
Understanding our natural talents empowers us to thrive both personally and professionally.”MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for Talent Transformation is excited to announce the launch of its free Talent Identifier Quiz. This comprehensive quiz helps individuals discover their innate talents and strengths, providing personalized guidance to leverage their abilities to thrive.
— Eric Shepherd
The Talents Identifier Quiz draws upon principles of positive psychology. It incorporates research on strengths, utilizing tools such as the Values in Action Inventory of Strengths (VIA-IS), the Flourishing Scale, the Subjective Happiness Scale, the Adult Dispositional Hope Scale, and the Brief Resilience Scale. This quiz assesses an individual's natural abilities and provides a free personalized report ranking their top talents. The report also guides individuals in using their strengths to thrive in various areas, including relationships, careers, fulfilling pursuits, and social engagement.
"Understanding our natural talents offers a clear roadmap for personal and professional growth, empowering us to make well-informed decisions," said Foundation for Talent Transformation Executive Director Eric Shepherd. "Our Talent Identifier Quiz is not just a one-time assessment; it's a continuous tool for self-awareness and development. By recognizing and nurturing their innate strengths, individuals can build a solid foundation for lifelong success and well-being."
To take the free Talent Identifier Quiz and receive your personalized guidance report, visit https://www.pages.talenttransformation.com/talents-identifier/1 or download and take the quiz on the My Talent Transformation App for free.
About the Foundation for Talent Transformation
The Foundation for Talent Transformation is a trailblazing 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides apps and free online assessments to help people thrive personally, professionally, socially, and economically. By helping people develop their social-emotional and transformational skills, the foundation aims to build stronger and more socially connected communities where society flourishes and people from diverse backgrounds understand and empathize with one another, reducing social conflict and increasing prosperity. (www.foundationfortalenttransformation.org)
