From Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

It is with immense pleasure that I extend our heartiest felicitations to you and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day. This day signifies the resolve and vision of the founding fathers of Azerbaijan to shape the destiny of their nation.

Pakistan greatly values its strong, fraternal ties with Azerbaijan, anchored in shared faith, values and aspirations. It is a matter of great satisfaction that our mutually beneficial cooperation continues to progress positively. As true brothers, both our countries have stood by each other on all issues of core interest and will continue to do so, at every international forum.

I once again congratulate Azerbaijan on Baku's selection as host city of COP29, being held in November this year. I have received your gracious invitation and very much look forward to participating in the COP29 Summit. I assure you of Pakistan's full support and wish Azerbaijan every success in organization of this important event. I am confident that under your sagacious leadership, COP29 will be yet another resounding diplomatic achievement for Azerbaijan.

I fondly recall our most productive discussions held during my visit to the beautiful city of Baku in June 2023, as well as most recently, our telephone conversation on Eid-ul-Fitr. I have always been inspired by Your Excellency's commitment and vision to take our fraternal ties to even greater heights.

It is in this spirit that I reiterate my most cordial invitation to Your Excellency to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, at your earliest convenience. While lending a fresh impetus, the visit will mark a new and glorious chapter in our time-tested and enduring bonds of friendship.

I pray for Your Excellency's good health and well-being, as well as for the continued prosperity and progress of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan