the spr agency Named Top 5 SEO/Social Media Marketing Agency in Ranking Arizona: The Best of Arizona Business 2024

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scottsdale-based public relations firm the spr agency has been named a top 5 agency in AZBigMedia’s annual Ranking Arizona business polling for the 8th straight year.

With experience creating and implementing multi-million-dollar social media campaigns, the agency strives to provide meaningful and impactful results for its clients. Highlighting the company’s core business categories, the spr agency was named a top 5 firm in the category of SEO/Social Media Marketing in Ranking Arizona: The Best of Arizona Business 2024.

“To continue as one of Arizona’s top-ranked businesses is an honor for us,” said Al Stevens, founder of the spr agency. “Our aim is to always shine a spotlight on our clients, their products and their stories. It’s what has made our agency a success. I think that commitment also makes these awards possible.”

The Scottsdale-based agency, which was named Ranking Arizona’s No. 1 Public Relations Agency in 2017 as well as No. 1 Best Workplace Culture: Advertising/Marketing Agency by Ranking Arizona in 2019, provides full-service business marketing, public relations, digital marketing and social media services to companies throughout the United States.

Previous clients for the agency have included national homebuilders, premier master-planned communities, electronics manufacturers, top-rated lawyers and healthcare companies.

Founded in 2008 and celebrating its 15th year as one of the Valley’s pre-eminent agencies, the spr agency has garnered a reputation for creating and implementing successful public relations and digital marketing campaigns for some of today’s leading brands.

For more information, please call (480) 648-1770 or visit https://thespragency.com/.


