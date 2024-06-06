Arizona PR and Social Media Firm the spr agency Named Top 5 Advertising Agency in The Best of Arizona Business 2024

Al Stevens is the president and founder of Scottsdale-based public relations and social media firm the spr agency. Scottsdale-based public relations firm the spr agency is marking 15 years of helping clients achieve their goals this September.

the spr agency Named a Top 5 Firm in the Category of Advertising

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona-based public relations firm the spr agency has been named a top 5 agency in AZBigMedia’s annual Ranking Arizona business polling for the 8th straight year.

The spr agency was named a top 5 firm (No. 2) in the category of advertising in Ranking Arizona: The Best of Arizona Business 2024.

Creating million-dollar campaigns that have assisted clients in gaining market share and achieving sales goals, the spr agency is always laser focused on providing the solutions that fit the needs of its clients. For more than 15 years, the spr agency has created and implemented these results-oriented campaigns, garnering its clients national attention.

“To continue as one of Arizona’s top-ranked businesses is an honor for us,” said Al Stevens, founder of the spr agency. “Our aim is to always shine a spotlight on our clients, their products and their stories. It’s what has made our agency a success. I think that commitment also makes these awards possible.”

The Scottsdale-based agency, which was named Ranking Arizona’s No. 1 Public Relations Agency in 2017 as well as No. 1 Best Workplace Culture: Advertising/Marketing Agency by Ranking Arizona in 2019, provides full-service business marketing, public relations, digital marketing and social media services to companies throughout the United States.

Previous clients for the agency have included national homebuilders, premier master-planned communities, electronics manufacturers, top-rated lawyers and healthcare companies.

Founded in 2008 and celebrating its 15th year as one of the Valley’s pre-eminent agencies, the spr agency is known for creating and implementing successful public relations and digital marketing campaigns for some of today’s leading brands.

For more information, please call (480) 648-1770 or visit https://thespragency.com/.

