Media Innovation Europe renewed: 8 grant schemes over the next 2 years

IPI-led initiative to support innovation and experimentation in journalism will continue to develop projects that help European organizations achieve sustainability

The programme will:

Include 8-month accelerator and incubator programmes

Introduce opportunity to media that need to pilot and validate their business ideas

Provide intensive cohort and one-on-one immersive training, mentoring and hackathons

Include grants of up to €20,000 to news organizations

Media Innovation Europe (MIE), a multidisciplinary, multi-project programme that has funded over 50 news organizations in the past two years, is kicking off its second edition.

The programme provides business needs assessments and personalized advisory, grants, training, hackathons and mentorship to media managers journalists working in and building newsrooms that are moving ahead towards a full digital transition. The goal is to empower media outlets to navigate a changing media industry, providing tools and guidance to align their journalistic products, business structures, and means of discovery and distribution in an audience-focused and sustainable way.

MIE will continue its immersive training approach, focusing on networking-building and providing consultancies and guidance to participating newsrooms.

The first edition was launched in June 2022 to energize the European ecosystem for independent and local journalism, stimulating innovation, sustainable business models, and collaboration among media outlets.

>> Sign up for our newsletter The Outlook

Who is behind the programme

Led by the Vienna-based International Press Institute (IPI), the consortium brings together the Thomson Media (TM), The Fix Foundation (TFF) and the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN).

The programme will continue to be co-funded by the European Union.

The programme

The MIE programme includes several projects that will leverage the strengths of its partners to mobilize networks, manage granting and mentoring programs, and support media innovation. MIE is a response to the challenging environment media operate in, including growing hostility to media freedom, lack of trust in journalism as well as the disruption of media by the digital transformation and economic threats. Each partner brings a deep understanding of the needs and challenges facing European media today, alongside proven strategies to respond and invest in developing successful independent news products. .

Participants of all the programmes will be selected by independent juries.

Here is a list of the projects MIE will continue: