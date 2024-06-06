Harvard Bioscience, Inc. to Present and Host One-on-One Meetings at the 14th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference on June 12, 2024

HOLLISTON, Mass., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced that Jim Green, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jennifer Cote, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting to investors at the 14th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference at the Jay Conference Center – Bryant Park in New York City on June 12, 2024.



The Company’s presentation is scheduled for 2:45-3:20 PM ET on June 12th. The Company will also host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Harvard Bioscience website at https://investor.harvardbioscience.com. A replay will be available shortly after the presentation has concluded. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact the Three Part Advisors conference team at (817) 769-2373 or lwesley@IDEASconferences.com.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

