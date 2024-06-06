FTC Sends More Than $2.4 Million to Consumers Harmed by Deceptive Business Coaching Scheme Lurn

The Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $2.4 million in refunds to consumers who paid for Lurn’s business consulting programs and were deceived about the amount of money they could make from these services.

The FTC sued Lurn in September 2023, alleging that the online business coaching company made unfounded claims in order to sells its various money making programs. Lurn made outlandish claims about the kinds of money consumers could make through their programs, including that they could become a “Stay-At-Home Millionaire” with one program. For another program, the company claimed consumers could “Fail 98% of the Time & Still Be Able to Make $11,453 Per Month.” According to the complaint, the company had no information to back up these claims and very few, if any consumers actually made money with these programs.

The FTC is sending payments to 1,922 consumers who purchased coaching or mentoring programs from Lurn. Most consumers will get a check in the mail. Recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check. Eligible consumers who did not have an address on file will receive a PayPal payment, which should be redeemed within 30 days.

Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, Rust Consulting, at 833-637-3837 or visit the FTC website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2023, FTC actions led to $324 million in refunds to consumers across the country.