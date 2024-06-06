Submit Release
June 06, 2024

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by VersaHoldings US Corp.

For release at 4:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by VersaHoldings US Corp., of Wilmington, Delaware, and its parent companies GBH Inc., of Breslau, Canada, and VersaBank, of London, Canada, to acquire Stearns Bank Holdingford National Association, located in Holdingford, Minnesota.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.

