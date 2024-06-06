Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by VersaHoldings US Corp.

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by VersaHoldings US Corp., of Wilmington, Delaware, and its parent companies GBH Inc., of Breslau, Canada, and VersaBank, of London, Canada, to acquire Stearns Bank Holdingford National Association, located in Holdingford, Minnesota.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

