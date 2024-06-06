Deck Doc Inc Recommends Staining and Sealing Over Painting Decks
Expert Advice for Homeowners: Why Staining and Sealing Outperform Painting in Deck Maintenance
Stains and sealers penetrate the wood, providing a durable finish that can withstand the harsh Chicago weather.”CHICAGO, IL, US, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deck Doc Inc, a premier deck restoration company serving Chicago and its suburbs, emphasizes the importance of avoiding the painting of decks. The company, renowned for its expertise in deck maintenance and restoration, highlights that staining or sealing decks is a superior alternative for ensuring long-lasting beauty and durability.
— Shawn W
Deck Doc Inc emphasizes that while painting might seem like a quick fix for revitalizing the appearance of a deck, it can lead to long-term issues. Paint tends to peel, crack, and trap moisture, which can accelerate wood deterioration and lead to costly repairs. In contrast, staining or sealing allows the wood to breathe, offering protection against the elements while enhancing the natural beauty of the wood grain.
"Painting a deck might seem like an appealing option due to the wide variety of colors available, but it often results in a maintenance nightmare," states a representative from Deck Doc Inc., Shawn Waits. "Stains and sealers penetrate the wood, providing a durable finish that can withstand the harsh Chicago weather. This not only prolongs the life of the deck but also reduces the need for frequent upkeep."
Deck Doc Inc offers professional deck staining and sealing services tailored to the specific needs of each deck. The team of technicians employs specialized products and techniques to achieve a durable and long-lasting finish. By choosing to stain or seal a deck, homeowners can enjoy a beautiful outdoor space without the constant worry of peeling paint or water damage.
For those considering a deck restoration project, Deck Doc Inc provides free consultations and detailed assessments. Their experts can guide homeowners through the process, helping them select the best staining or sealing option to achieve the desired look and protection.
About Deck Doc Inc:
Deck Doc Inc is a leading deck restoration company based in Chicago, IL, serving customers in the city and surrounding suburbs. Specializing in deck staining, sealing, and repair, Deck Doc Inc is dedicated to providing top-quality services that enhance the longevity and appearance of outdoor living spaces. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Deck Doc Inc is the go-to choice for all deck maintenance needs.
For more information, visit www.chicagodeckdoc.com or call (773) 997-1817.
Deck Doc Staining and Sealing
4747 W Peterson Ave Ste 407D
Chicago, IL 60646
Phone: (773) 997-1817
Email: info@chicagodeckdoc.com
Dainius Indriliunas
Deck Doc Staining and Sealing - Chicago
+1 773-997-1817
info@chicagodeckdoc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube