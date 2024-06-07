Joanne Shaw Taylor’s New Album “Heavy Soul” Marks An Electrifying Return To Her Rock, Blues And Soul Roots - Out Now
Her Latest Offering “Drowning In A Sea Of Love,” Is A Soulful Rendition of Joe Simon’s Classic R&B SongNASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor announces the release of her new studio album, Heavy Soul, available NOW through Journeyman Records. Recorded at the historic RCA studios just before its closure, Taylor shares, “I love the history - it seemed like the natural place to come back to. It’s been a wonderful album to make.” Stream Heavy Soul now.
With a career enriched by acclaim from legends like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox, Taylor’s Heavy Soul offers a fusion of contemporary soul-pop and traditional blues. The album’s latest single, “Drowning In A Sea Of Love,” is a soulful rendition inspired by Eva Cassidy’s version of soul icon Joe Simon’s 1971 R&B hit. Introduced to Taylor by producer Kevin Shirley, it perfectly captures the album’s theme of exploring emotional depths through a blend of blues and soul music. Watch the official music video HERE.
Heavy Soul is a landmark in Taylor’s career, showcasing her evolution from blues roots to incorporating soulful pop music nuances. Following the heartfelt single “Change of Heart,” the album continues to showcase Taylor’s expressive vocals and guitar prowess with tracks like “Devil In Me” and “A Good Goodbye,” the title track “Heavy Soul,” and includes a soul-stirring version of Joan Armatrading’s “All The Way From America.”
Critics have lauded Taylor for her raw talent and authenticity on Heavy Soul. Glide Magazine described it as her “most complete ‘triple threat’ effort yet,” elevating her status from a guitar slinger to a singer-songwriter. Blues Matters praised the album as “an unforgettable sonic experience, solidifying Joanne’s place as a dynamic force in the music world.” And Rock and Blues Muse celebrated her return to the passionate sound that brought her fame, stating, “With the exciting Heavy Soul, Joanne Shaw Taylor returns to the passionate sound that brought her fame.”
After a successful U.S. spring tour, Joanne Shaw Taylor is set to embark on “The Heavy Soul” U.S. Tour this fall, promising an electrifying experience with songs from Heavy Soul and fan favorites. For tickets, visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com
CD Track Listing
1. Sweet ‘Lil Lies
2. All The Way From America
3. Black Magic
4. Drowning In A Sea Of Love
5. A Good Goodbye
6. Heavy Soul
7. Wild Love
8. Someone Like You
9. Devil In Me
10. Change Of Heart
Summer 2024 Tour Dates:
Saturday, June 15 - Aurora, IL - RiverEdge Park
Saturday, June 29 - Poortugaal, NL - Muziek of Rhoon Festival
Saturday, July 6 - Jarvenpaa, FI - Puistoblues Festival
Friday, July 12 - Briggsville, PA - Briggs Farm Blues Festival
Thursday, July 18 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music Hall
Friday, July 19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater*
Tuesday, July 23- Lake Placid, NY - Songs at Mirror Lake
Friday, August 2 - Mammoth Lakes, CA - Mammoth Festival of Beers and Bluesapalooza
Saturday, August 10 - Duluth, MN - Bayfront Blues Festival
Friday, August 16 - Northampton, MA - The Iron Horse
Saturday, August 17 - Thornton, NH - White Mountain Boogie N’ Blues Festival
Saturday, September 14 - Morristown, NJ - Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival
*Opening for Joe Bonamassa
“The Heavy Soul” U.S. Tour:
Wednesday, October 23 - Carmel, IN - The Palladium
Thursday, October 24 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre
Friday, October 25 - Kansas City, MO - Folly Theater
Monday, October 28 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
Tuesday, October 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center
Thursday, October 31 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian Theatre
Friday, November 1 - Spokane, WA - The Bing
Saturday, November 2 - Beaverton, OR - Patricia Reser Center For The Arts
Monday, November 4 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre
Wednesday, November 6 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre
Thursday, November 7 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre
Friday, November 8 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre Napa
Wednesday, November 13 - Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts
Thursday, November 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
Sunday, November 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre OKC
Tuesday, November 19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Wednesday, November 20 - San Antonio, TX - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
Friday, November 22 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall
Saturday, November 23 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
Sunday, November 24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre
