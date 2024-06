Joanne Shaw Taylor’s New Album “Heavy Soul” Marks An Electrifying Return To Her Rock, Blues And Soul Roots - Out Now

Photo Credit - Stacie Huckeba

Her Latest Offering “Drowning In A Sea Of Love,” Is A Soulful Rendition of Joe Simon’s Classic R&B Song

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrated blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor announces the release of her new studio album, Heavy Soul, available NOW through Journeyman Records. Recorded at the historic RCA studios just before its closure, Taylor shares, "I love the history - it seemed like the natural place to come back to. It's been a wonderful album to make." Stream Heavy Soul now.With a career enriched by acclaim from legends like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox, Taylor's Heavy Soul offers a fusion of contemporary soul-pop and traditional blues. The album's latest single, "Drowning In A Sea Of Love," is a soulful rendition inspired by Eva Cassidy's version of soul icon Joe Simon's 1971 R&B hit. Introduced to Taylor by producer Kevin Shirley, it perfectly captures the album's theme of exploring emotional depths through a blend of blues and soul music. Watch the official music video HERE Heavy Soul is a landmark in Taylor's career, showcasing her evolution from blues roots to incorporating soulful pop music nuances. Following the heartfelt single "Change of Heart," the album continues to showcase Taylor's expressive vocals and guitar prowess with tracks like "Devil In Me" and "A Good Goodbye," the title track "Heavy Soul," and includes a soul-stirring version of Joan Armatrading's "All The Way From America."Critics have lauded Taylor for her raw talent and authenticity on Heavy Soul. Glide Magazine described it as her "most complete 'triple threat' effort yet," elevating her status from a guitar slinger to a singer-songwriter. Blues Matters praised the album as "an unforgettable sonic experience, solidifying Joanne's place as a dynamic force in the music world." And Rock and Blues Muse celebrated her return to the passionate sound that brought her fame, stating, "With the exciting Heavy Soul, Joanne Shaw Taylor returns to the passionate sound that brought her fame."After a successful U.S. spring tour, Joanne Shaw Taylor is set to embark on "The Heavy Soul" U.S. Tour this fall, promising an electrifying experience with songs from Heavy Soul and fan favorites. For tickets, visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com CD Track Listing1. Sweet 'Lil Lies2. All The Way From America3. Black Magic4. Drowning In A Sea Of Love5. A Good Goodbye6. Heavy Soul7. Wild Love8. Someone Like You9. Devil In Me10. Change Of HeartSummer 2024 Tour Dates:Saturday, June 15 - Aurora, IL - RiverEdge ParkSaturday, June 29 - Poortugaal, NL - Muziek of Rhoon FestivalSaturday, July 6 - Jarvenpaa, FI - Puistoblues FestivalFriday, July 12 - Briggsville, PA - Briggs Farm Blues FestivalThursday, July 18 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music HallFriday, July 19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater*Tuesday, July 23- Lake Placid, NY - Songs at Mirror LakeFriday, August 2 - Mammoth Lakes, CA - Mammoth Festival of Beers and BluesapaloozaSaturday, August 10 - Duluth, MN - Bayfront Blues FestivalFriday, August 16 - Northampton, MA - The Iron HorseSaturday, August 17 - Thornton, NH - White Mountain Boogie N' Blues FestivalSaturday, September 14 - Morristown, NJ - Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival*Opening for Joe Bonamassa"The Heavy Soul" U.S. Tour:Wednesday, October 23 - Carmel, IN - The PalladiumThursday, October 24 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz TheatreFriday, October 25 - Kansas City, MO - Folly TheaterMonday, October 28 - Boulder, CO - Boulder TheaterTuesday, October 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rose Wagner Performing Arts CenterThursday, October 31 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian TheatreFriday, November 1 - Spokane, WA - The BingSaturday, November 2 - Beaverton, OR - Patricia Reser Center For The ArtsMonday, November 4 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune TheatreWednesday, November 6 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild TheatreThursday, November 7 - Sacramento, CA - Crest TheatreFriday, November 8 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre NapaWednesday, November 13 - Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center For The Performing ArtsThursday, November 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity TheatreSunday, November 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre OKCTuesday, November 19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody TheaterWednesday, November 20 - San Antonio, TX - Charline McCombs Empire TheatreFriday, November 22 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music HallSaturday, November 23 - Houston, TX - The Heights TheaterSunday, November 24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre