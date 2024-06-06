NEWS RELEASE – FEMA AND HI-EMA HOST NATIONAL LEVEL EXERCISE
DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA
HAWAIʻI EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
KEʻENA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
MAJOR GENERAL KENNETH S. HARA
DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
LUNA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA
JAMES DS. BARROS
ADMINISTRATOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
KAHU HOʻOMALU PŌULIA
FEMA AND HI-EMA HOST NATIONAL LEVEL EXERCISE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 5, 2024
HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) is hosting a National Level Exercise (NLE) 2024, to delve into the theoretical aftermath of a major hurricane hitting the Hawaiian Islands and ensuing cyber-attacks on Guam. The weeklong exercises started June 4 at the Ala Moana Hotel.
“This comprehensive exercise aims to assess and improve the nation’s readiness and response capabilities across various mission areas, including mitigation, response, and recovery,” said HI-EMA Administrator James Barros. “The NLE, in collaboration with our federal, state and local partners, is part of a unified emergency management enterprise that will help to strategize action plans to get the state of Hawaiʻi prepared in the event of an emergency or disaster.”
NLE 2024’s objectives are structured around four main areas:
- Climate Change Implications for National Security: Addressing the security challenges posed by climate change-induced disasters.
- Information Sharing: Enhancing communication and collaboration among stakeholders to ensure effective response efforts.
- Response and Stabilization: Evaluating the ability to respond promptly and stabilize the situation in the face of multiple complex challenges.
- Intermediate- and Long-Term Recovery: Focusing on recovery efforts beyond the immediate aftermath, emphasizing sustainability and resilience.
Evaluation of the exercise will be coordinated by FEMA’s National Exercise Division, with a focus on aligning activity-specific objectives with the national-level objectives. The findings will contribute to the development of an After-Action Report/Improvement Plan, driving improvements in exercise planning and design nationwide.
Community participation is integral to NLE 2024, with activities designed to engage stakeholders from various sectors in threat and hazard planning related to climate change. This includes active involvement from private sector and non-governmental partners, alongside federal departments, and agencies.
# # #
Kīele Amundson
Communications Director
Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency
Phone: 808-733-4300 Ext 522
Mobile: 808-636-6170
Email: [email protected]