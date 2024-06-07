Javier Palomarez, U.S. Hispanic Business Council CEO, Commends Congressman Juan Ciscomani on Bipartisanship Ranking
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) proudly congratulates U.S. Congressman Juan Ciscomani (AZ-06) for being ranked in the top 10% of Members of the House of Representatives for bipartisanship in Congress, achieving a commendable score of 45 out of 435. This prestigious ranking places him as the most bipartisan member of the Arizona delegation in the House of Representatives, a testament to his unwavering commitment to collaboration and effective governance.
Congressman Ciscomani was elected to represent Arizona's 6th Congressional District in 2022. The district includes a diverse range of communities, reflecting both urban and rural characteristics, and is home to a significant portion of Arizona's Hispanic population. His leadership and dedication to his constituents have quickly established him as a key figure in promoting bipartisan efforts in Congress.
The Bipartisan Index, created by the Lugar Center, measures the frequency with which a Member co-sponsors a bill introduced by the opposite party and the frequency with which a Member’s own bills attract co-sponsors from the opposite party. Established in 2015, the Bipartisan Index provides an objective metric for evaluating how often members of Congress work across party lines.
Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHBC, praised Congressman Ciscomani’s exemplary leadership in a time of political division and partisanship. “At a moment of such political unrest and blame-gaming, Congressman Ciscomani demonstrates the very form of courageous leadership that ensures Arizonans and all Americans are advocated for and heard,” said Palomarez. “Having come to this country at the age of 11 and bootstrapping his way to the halls of Congress, Ciscomani is the living embodiment of the American dream. His ability to foster bipartisan support not only strengthens our democracy but also sets a powerful example for his peers. We commend Congressman Ciscomani for his commitment to public service and his unwavering dedication to the principles of bipartisanship.”
Congressman Ciscomani’s high ranking in the Bipartisan Index underscores his effectiveness in navigating the complex legislative landscape and his ability to prioritize the needs of his constituents over party politics. His approach to governance reflects a deep understanding that cooperation and mutual respect are essential for addressing the critical issues facing our nation today.
For more information on the Bipartisan Index and to view the full rankings for 2023, visit the Lugar Center at: https://www.thelugarcenter.org/ourwork-Bipartisan-Index.html
About the U.S. Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
