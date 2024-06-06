Pricing I/O CEO Marcos Rivera to Present at Charlesbank's Revenue Growth Summit 2024
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pricing I/O, a leading B2B SaaS pricing consultancy, is pleased to announce that its CEO and founder, Marcos Rivera, will be presenting at the upcoming Revenue Growth Summit 2024, hosted by Charlesbank Capital Partners. The event will take place on June 5-6, 2024 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston.
Marcos Rivera, a seasoned entrepreneur and pricing expert, will participate in a fireside chat titled "Pricing Fireside Chat – Expert Insights & Best Practices." The discussion, moderated by Brett Garrett, Advisory Director at Charlesbank, will explore strategies and best practices for optimizing pricing to drive revenue growth and profitability.
"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share my insights and experiences with fellow executives at this prestigious event," said Marcos Rivera, CEO and founder of Pricing I/O. "Pricing is a critical lever for driving revenue growth, and I look forward to engaging in a thought-provoking discussion on how companies can leverage pricing strategies to enhance their business performance and valuation."
The Revenue Growth Summit 2024 aims to connect Charlesbank's portfolio leadership, foster collaboration and knowledge exchange, and inspire executives with actionable insights to empower transformative action within their companies. The event will feature a dynamic lineup of industry leaders, experts, and portfolio executives who will tackle pressing topics impacting company performance through panel discussions, fireside chats, and networking sessions.
Pricing I/O's participation in the summit comes on the heels of its recent recognition as one of America's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. The company's unique Pricing Design Program, which combines research, consulting, and coaching, has helped over 300 SaaS companies create more than $400 million in total value (ARR).
For more information about Pricing I/O, please visit https://www.pricingio.com or contact:
About Pricing I/O: Pricing I/O is a leading B2B SaaS pricing consultancy that helps businesses optimize their pricing strategies, improve profitability, and stay ahead of the competition. With a unique Pricing Design Program that combines research, consulting, and coaching, Pricing I/O has helped over 300 SaaS companies create more than $400 million in total value (ARR). The company's team of experienced pricing experts and data scientists is committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive business growth and success.
Eric Smith
Pricing I/O
+1 858-585-7001
eric@pricingio.com
