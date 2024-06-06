Who Dares Wins Ltd Launches Football Quiz App
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who Dares Wins Ltd is pleased to announce the launch of its new quiz app, Who Dares Wins. The engaging and challenging app is designed to test the football knowledge of fans worldwide, offering a unique twist on traditional quiz formats.
The Who Dares Wins app, inspired by the British game show of the same name and the classic US show, "The Rich List," brings a fresh approach to football quizzes. Unlike typical yes/no or right/wrong quizzes, Who Dares Wins challenges users to declare how many correct answers they know from a predetermined list and then name them. The game combines knowledge, strategy, and risk, as one incorrect answer means starting over.
The app is created to be a daily challenge for users, perfect for their morning commute or coffee break. Designed to be the Wordle of football quizzes, with a twist, users can expect the addition of leaderboards and prizes in future updates, making the game even more exciting and competitive.
"Football has always been central to my life,” says David Stubbs, designer of Who Dares Wins. “With my new football quiz app, I wanted to create something that truly challenges fans, regardless of their level of knowledge. This isn't just a quiz; it's a game of jeopardy and strategy - making it the toughest football quiz there is."
Who Dares Wins is now available for download on the Google Play and App Store and aims to become a daily ritual for football enthusiasts. As users engage with the app, they will find it to be a test of both their football knowledge and their ability to handle pressure.
"Our app is unique in the market because it caters to all levels of football knowledge,” Stubbs adds. “Whether you're a casual fan or a die-hard supporter, Who Dares Wins offers a challenge that will keep you coming back for more."
For more information or to download the app, visit www.whodareswins.app.
About Who Dares Wins Ltd
David Stubbs, App Designer and former TV commentator for Sky Sports Fanzone, founded Who Dares Wins Ltd with the aim of bringing his passion for football to life through innovative and engaging apps. The company is committed to challenging football fans and providing unique gaming experiences.
David Stubbs
