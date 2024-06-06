Submit Release
India Extends ICCR Scholarship Application Deadline to June 15th

The Government of India in joint collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is pleased to announce an extension of the application deadline to June 15th 2024, for the (Indian Council for Cultural Relations) ICCR scholarships scheme.

The scholarship scheme entails a plethora of available programmes in diverse field for individuals who are interested in the opportunity to study the Indian culture, participate in workshops and seminars and engage in cultural exchange programmes. The ICCR scholarship scheme encompasses a diverse range of studies, including Undergraduate, Graduate, and PhD courses.

Persons who are interested in this scholarship programme are asked to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (Bilateral Unit) at (784) 456-2067/ 456-2060, the Service Commissions Department at (784) 456-1690, or visit the official website of the Embassy using the following link (a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in) for application guidelines, application forms and additional information.

