Ethan Allen Announces Plans to Open New Design Centers in Albuquerque, Louisville, and Watchung

DANBURY, Conn., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen has announced plans to move its Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Watchung, New Jersey, Design Centers to new locations in the Fall of 2024. In Albuquerque, a temporary location is now open, so clients can continue to make purchases and plan interior design projects while the new Design Center is completed. The company also recently relocated its Louisville, Kentucky, Design Center, now open in The Paddock Shops.

Each new location will enhance Ethan Allen’s visibility, offering convenient access for current clients while creating opportunities to build relationships with new clients. Visitors can meet Ethan Allen’s professional interior designers using workstations in the Design Center or request that a designer visit their homes to make even more personalized recommendations.

In each Design Center, clients can view furniture and décor in different styles, a glimpse into the incredible range of interiors that Ethan Allen can create. Once clients select custom furniture options, most pieces are handcrafted in the company’s North American workshops.

In addition to advising visitors on furniture purchases, suggesting accents like lighting and rugs, and offering extensive options for customizing furniture, designers can create 3D digital room layouts, design custom window treatments, and recommend custom artwork, custom linens, and more. Whether at the Design Center or on site, throughout the project, the assistance of an Ethan Allen designer is always complimentary.

“Our vision of classic design from a modern perspective, our blend of personal service and design technology, and our 92-year reputation for handcrafted quality offers clients an exceptional value,” stated Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO, Farooq Kathwari. “We look forward to strengthening our position as the interior design destination in each of these communities.”

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), named America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer and among America's Top 10 Retailers by Newsweek, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Our Design Centers, which represent a mix of independent licensees and Company-owned and operated locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, we manufacture about 75% of our custom-crafted products in our North American manufacturing facilities and have been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

