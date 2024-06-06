Criminal Lawyer Champaign, Bruno Law Offices, Celebrates Over 40 Years of Legal Service and Advocacy in Central Illinois

Bruno Law Offices has served Central Illinois since 1980, providing skilled defense for clients facing misdemeanors and felonies.

Urbana, IL, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Individuals charged with a crime need an attorney to help them navigate tricky legal matters. While an assigned public defender may be qualified and have good intentions when taking a case, they’re often overloaded with cases and may fail to present a favorable defense.

From anxiety about a future to job loss, reputation ruin, and care of minor children, Bruno Law Offices understands the fear and uncertainty that follow an arrest. Attorneys at the firm take the burden of defending a client’s livelihood and reputation, preserving their freedom.

As a premier criminal and DUI lawyer, Bruno Law Offices has served clients in Champaign-Urbana and Central Illinois since 1980. The team has defended thousands of serious cases in the state and federal courts, including those covered by national and international media.

Through its four decades-long service to the Illinois community, Bruno Law Offices have handled felony charges of a client who allegedly participated in a drug ring where their sentence was reduced to four years. When a client was issued felony manufacturing and distribution charges, the team built an aggressive defense for trial, leading the prosecutor to drop all charges.

In a DUI case, the firm brought in a private investigator and together, they heavily scrutinized the security footage and witness testimony which caused the state to drop the case. Similarly, the team was able to negotiate to get the charges of a 3rd DUI arrest completely dismissed.

Bruno Law Offices diligently researches the facts of a case and tenaciously prepares for trial if necessary. From serious DUIs and drug trafficking conspiracies to secret service counterfeiting investigations, theft, burglary, and violent crimes, the firm has won the confidence of its clients.

The team also represents individuals accused of battery, home invasion, homicide/murder, resisting a peace officer, traffic violations, and white-collar crimes. International students and visitors can also rely on the firm during difficult times, as the team focuses on defending good people charged with serious crimes and managing crises at a moment’s notice. This approach to service has earned Bruno Law Offices many 5-star reviews.

“I had a difficult DWI case two hours away from where I live and Tom Bruno was excellent. He kept in constant contact with me and explained things to me if I did not understand. I was able to end up with what Mr. Bruno said would be the best-case scenario...” Allison, Satisfied Client.

About Bruno Law Offices

Bruno Law Offices focuses on defending serious criminal and DUI cases in state and federal courts. Thomas Bruno was licensed to practice law in 1980 and immediately entered private practice. He’s now joined by his sons Anthony and Evans Bruno to provide clients with the personalized legal services they require and empower them to overcome great challenges.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Bruno Law Offices

Contact Person: Anthony Bruno

Phone: (217) 328-6000

Address: 301 W Green St

City: Urbana

State: IL

Postal Code: 61801

Country: US

Website: https://www.tombruno.com/

