Series of Events to Connect Entrepreneurs with Resources

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York’s “Small Business Summer Series” – a slate of informational events and workshops to connect New York entrepreneurs to free resources, support, and services. The series includes the second interagency Small Business Tour, first announced last year to highlight state programs and services to help small businesses succeed, as well as the 2024 Regional Minority- and Women-Owned Business Expo Series to help expand opportunities for MWBEs. Together, these events build on Governor Hochul’s commitment to helping New York’s small businesses thrive.

“Small businesses are part of what makes New York great, and my administration is committed to giving them the support they need to thrive,” Governor Hochul said. “Starting later this month, we are launching our Small Business Summer Series to connect entrepreneurs to vital resources, expand opportunities for minority- and women-owned businesses, and help small businesses contribute to their local economies and build strong, vibrant communities.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardonsaid, “Small businesses are essential to the economic vitality of communities statewide. The New York State Department of Labor offers a trove of no-cost resources that can help businesses of all sizes compete on the global stage. I encourage entrepreneurs to learn more about how New York State can support your success.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “I’m excited to be back on the road this summer with Governor Hochul and our state agency and community partners to showcase the breadth of free resources available to help small businesses succeed. Small businesses are the heart of New York State’s economy, and the MWBE Expo Series is an excellent platform for MWBEs to connect with key decision-makers, learn about upcoming projects, and build lasting relationships that are critical to growth and opportunity.”

New York’s Chief Diversity Officer Julissa Gutierrez said, “The Small Business Summer Series and Regional Minority- and Women-Owned Business Expo Series demonstrate New York's commitment to supporting and empowering our diverse small business community. By connecting entrepreneurs and MWBEs with vital resources, guidance, and networking opportunities, we are fostering an inclusive economic environment where businesses of all backgrounds can thrive.”

Led by the New York State Department of Labor and Empire State Development, New York’s interagency Small Business Tour builds on the State’s commitment to supporting its small business community. Representatives from NYSDOL, ESD, Department of State, Department of Financial Services, Department of Taxation and Finance, Agriculture and Markets, State Liquor Authority, the Workers’ Compensation Board, and the New York State Insurance Fund will provide important information to small business owners on licensing, regulations, taxes, grants, training, and more. The tour is being held in partnership with Chambers of Commerce. Businesses can register for the tour via NYSDOL’s Small Business Tour registration page.

The 2024 New York State MWBE Regional Opportunities Expo Series, hosted by ESD’s Division of Minority and Women's Business Development, is a free, in-person event designed to equip MWBEs with essential information and resources to secure State contracts. The series features valuable panel discussions, engaging networking opportunities, and interactive workshops, as well as showcasing an array of State-sponsored financial and technical assistance programs. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with the New York State agencies and authorities specializing in transportation, construction, and education which, together, represent billions of dollars in contracting opportunities for MWBEs. Registration for events in Syracuse and New York City is now open.

A full schedule of events is below:

New York Power Authority 123 Main St, White Plains, NY 10601 Partner Organization: The Business Council of Westchester Tuesday, June 18, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MWBE Regional Opportunities Expo Event

Downtown Syracuse

Syracuse, New York

Businesses must register to receive event location.

Antique Boat Museum 750 Mary Street, Clayton, NY, 13624 Partner Organization: Greater Watertown Chamber of Commerce and Jefferson County Economic Development Thursday, June 27, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Interagency Small Business Tour Stop

SUNY Broome Community College 907 Front Street, Binghamton, NY, 13905 Partner Organization: Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Monday, July 8, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Interagency Small Business Tour Stop

Locust Grove Estate 2683 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY, 12601 Partner Organization: Think Dutchess Alliance for Business Thursday, July 11, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MWBE Regional Opportunities Expo Event

Midtown Manhattan, New York City, NY Businesses must register to receive event location. Friday, July 12, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Interagency Small Business Tour Stop

Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building 163 W 125th Street, New York, NY, 10027 Partner Organization: Manhattan Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, July 17 – 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Interagency Small Business Tour Stop

The Bulova Building 75-20 Astoria Boulevard S., Queens, NY, 11370 Partner Organization: Queens Chamber of Commerce Monday, July 22, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Interagency Small Business Tour Stop

SUNY Old Westbury 223 Store Hill Road, Old Westbury, NY, 11568 Partner Organizations: Long Island Association, Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, and Long Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, July 23, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Interagency Small Business Tour Stop

Suffolk Theater 118 E. Main Street, Riverhead, NY, 11901 Partner Organization: Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers Thursday, July 25, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Interagency Small Business Tour Stop

Onondaga Community College

4585 W. Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse, NY 13215

Partner Organization: CenterState CEO

Governor Hochul’s Support for New York’s Small Business Community

These events build on Governor Hochul’s commitment to helping New York’s small businesses contribute to their local economies. During Small Business Month in May, the Governor announced new initiatives to support business owners, including a $6 million Innovation Matching Grant Program to New York companies applying for the certain federal funding programs and additional support for thousands of NYSIF-insured businesses.

Governor Hochul also announced that New York has not only met its commitment to shortening response times for MWBE certification applications to 90 to 120 days — it has exceeded that commitment. Since August 1, 2023, ESD has certified and recertified over 1,500 businesses, with the average application processing time now taking less than 90 days. The announcement builds on the Governor’s strong support for MWBEs, including the historic elimination of New York’s yearslong MWBE certification backlog following an $11 million investment in the FY 2023 Budget.

There are nearly 695,000 small businesses in New York State and approximately 98 percent of New York businesses have fewer than 100 employees. These businesses employ more than 4.5 million individuals in fields from retail and food service to financial services, to agriculture, innovation and construction. In addition to the summer event series, NYSDOL supports businesses of any size and offers several resources. Business Services Representatives work with entrepreneurs to create customized solutions to help meet their business goals. The Department also offers free human resource service consultations and assists with workforce recruitment to help employers find skilled workers. NYSDOL offers guidance on hiring incentives, tax credits and funding opportunities that can help employers curb costs.