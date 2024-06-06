Three-Segment Collection From Accompolished Author Brings Joy, Adventure, and Fun To Readers

Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of THE COMPLETE REED

Charleston, SC, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dive into the collected, hand-picked works of acclaimed author Jimmy Reed in the author’s newest release, The Complete Reed: Collected Short Stories of Jimmy Reed Southern Author.

Within the collection, readers will find a wholesome and exciting gathering of short stories—many of which are much-loved by the author’s long-time fans. The stories carry Reed’s humorous voice as they narrate pages of the three-section anthology. The first section includes stories that take place (or were inspired by) Reed’s personal experiences during his college teaching career. The second focuses on military service, and the third section highlights the author’s long-loved passion for flying.

The Complete Reed makes the perfect read for adults, teens, and even kids as it lacks sex, violence, cruelty, and vulgarity—it’s simply a feel-good collection of short stories about growing up, following your passion, and life lessons.

In particular, fans of Mark Twain’s and Edgar Rice Burroughs’s works will appreciate Reed’s episodic and character-driven narratives.

The Complete Reed: Collected Short Stories of Jimmy Reed Southern Author is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Jimmy Reed has spent most of his life on a farm, teaching in a classroom, or flying in a plane. As a child, he grew up on the family farm. Later, he was drafted to serve in the Vietnam War.

After finishing his military service, Reed returned to manage the family farm. In 1993, he became a farming magazine’s field editor, which took him across the American Cotton Belt. Several years later, he became a teacher at Oxford Community College. A pilot since 1978, Reed bought, restored, and flew a J-3 Piper Cub.

Today, Reed enjoys gardening, memorizing poetry, and reading. He’s the father of three daughters, the grandfather of four boys and a girl, and the loving husband of his late wife.

