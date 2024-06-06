New Audiobook Release Explores the Power of Good Neighborliness Through Mister Rogers & Jesus Christ
Author Tracy Emerick's bestseller now available in audiobook format, narrated by Bill Jacobson.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Tracy Emerick invites listeners to explore the opportunities and benefits of being a good neighbor in the recent audiobook release of his book, “Nifty Neighbors: Mister Rogers & Jesus Christ”.
Narrated by Bill Jacobson, this audiobook edition delves into the timeless wisdom of Mister Rogers and Jesus Christ in fostering meaningful connections and nurturing communities. Through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis, Emerick highlights the characteristics, traits, and attitudes exemplified by these iconic figures, providing practical guidance for improving personal and professional relationships.
With a listening length of 2 hours and 6 minutes, the audiobook version of “Nifty Neighbors” delivers a compelling and enriching experience for audiences eager to explore the importance of friendship, good neighborliness, and compassionate living.
The principles presented in the book are timeless, offering relevance for both current and future contexts. Whether commuting, exercising, or relaxing at home, listeners can engage with Emerick's inspirational message in a convenient and accessible format.
Tracy Emerick, a retired individual with a diverse background in marketing, business development, and academia, brings his wealth of experience and insights to “Nifty Neighbors”. With a commitment to promoting positive change and fostering meaningful relationships, Emerick's work resonates with readers and listeners alike, offering motivational thoughts for individuals seeking to enhance their understanding of themselves and their relationships with others.
The audiobook edition of “Nifty Neighbors: Mister Rogers & Jesus Christ” is published by Bookside Press and is available in leading audiobook retailers and distributors worldwide like Amazon, Audible, and many others.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Other