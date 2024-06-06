Precision and Power : Small Arms Market worth $14.15 Billion Globally by 2032 with 5.3% CAGR, by Allied Market Research

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Small Arms Market by Type, Action End Use Sector, and Region. By Type, (Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver, and Others). Based on Action (Automatic and Semi-Automatic). By End Use Sector (Civil & Commercial and Defense). Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032".

According to the report, the global small arms industry generated $8.42 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $14.15 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3102

Small arms are specifically designed for individual use, typically by a single person. These arms are characterized by their relatively compact size and portability, which makes them convenient for an individual to carry and operate. Small arms are used among military personnel, law enforcement officers, and civilians for purposes such as self-defense, sport shooting, hunting, and various other applications. Additionally, military and law enforcement personnel rely on small arms to execute their respective duties and operations.

Growth of the global small arms market is driven by surge in use of small arms solutions for sports events & hunting activities and modernization of law enforcement agencies in developing countries. Changing nature of warfare and growth in defense expenditure are the key factors that support growth of the small arms market. In 2020, by end use sector, the civil & commercial segment witnessed leading market share. Moreover, the automatic segment is expected to witness leading market growth and dominate the market share during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on the type, the pistol segment held the highest market share of more than one-third of the global small arms market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status from 2023 to 2032. The same segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast timeframe. This is due to the rise in concern for personal safety that has been a driving force behind the growth of the pistol segment. Pistols are handy, lightweight, and easy to carry for desired operations. Pistols are used by military and law enforcement officers as sidearms. These advancements attract both professional users and civilian consumers.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/small-arms-market/purchase-options

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on action, the automatic segment held the highest market share in 2022 accounting for more than half of the global small arms market and is projected to maintain its leadership status from 2023 to 2032. The same segment is estimated to obtain the highest CAGR of 5.6%. This is due to advancements in robotics and AI that have led to discussions about the integration of automatic arms in unmanned systems and robotic platforms. These developments introduce a new dimension to the concept of automatic arms, expanding their potential applications beyond traditional firearms. As technology continues to evolve, the growth trajectory of automatic arms is likely to remain intertwined with broader discussions about security, ethics, and the responsible use of advanced weaponry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on end-use sector, the civil and commercial segment held the highest market share in 2022 contributing for more than two-thirds of the global small arms market and is expected to maintain its leadership status from 2023 to 2032. The same segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast timeframe. This is due to the rise in concern toward personal safety and growth in adoption of modern sporting rifles are the key factors anticipated to support the growth of the segment. Moreover, the expansion in adoption of small arms for hunting activities, sporting events, and self-defense activities are estimated to spur demand for the civil & commercial segment during the forecast period.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global small arms market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in adoption of products and services related to small arms, owing to multiple military and law enforcement modernization and enhancement programs underway in North America. However, the Europe region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in participation in shooting competitions across the region. Various countries in the region allow usage of rifles and pistons for sports and recreational activities, which acts as a driver for the growth of the small arms market in the region during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has led to an increased use of armored vehicles throughout Europe, particularly among NATO member countries. Armed defense forces have been equipped with various small weapons for both combat and border protection. Notably, the European Union (EU) has made a historic decision to purchase weapons and supply them to Ukraine, significantly contributing to the growth of the global small arms market. With the world seemingly returning to a 21st-century version of the Cold War, characterized by modern nuclear weaponry, the U.S. and NATO member states are in the process of rebuilding their military forces for deployment along Russia's borders and enhancing their operational capabilities.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3102

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

CZG - Ceská Zbrojovka Group SE

Fabbrica D'Armi Pietro Beretta S.P.A.

FN Herstal

Heckler & Koch

Israel Weapon Industries (I.W.I) Ltd.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Taurus International Manufacturing, Inc.

Webley & Scott

Weihrauch & Weihrauch Sport GmbH & Co. Kg

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sniper-rifle-market-A10673 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shotgun-shell-market-A14507 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shooting-and-gun-accessories-market-A13699 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030