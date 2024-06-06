Spouted Pouch Market Size is Surge at USD 41.80 Billion by 2031 With CAGR of 6.4%
Spouted Pouch Market Size Share, Trends and Growth Report 2024AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “According to the SNS Insider report, the Spouted Pouch Market Size was valued at USD 25.45 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to reach USD 41.80 billion by 2031”
78% of consumers prioritize convenience when making purchasing decisions, a factor perfectly addressed by spouted pouches' portability and ease of use.
This is particularly attractive for busy parents seeking mess-free solutions for their children's snacks, with 65% of parents in the U.S. reporting they would be more likely to buy a product packaged in a spouted pouch. Furthermore, growing environmental awareness is driving an 82% increase in demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Spouted pouches hold a reduced material footprint compared to traditional rigid packaging, and advancements in recyclable materials are making them even more eco-friendly.
According to SNS Insider the major hurdle is the technical complexity of recycling these multi-material laminates.
Recent study suggests only around 15% of spout pouches are recycled globally due to difficulty separating the various plastic and foil layers. This poses a problem for environmentally conscious consumers and creates pressure on manufacturers to develop more sustainable solutions. Additionally, puncture resistance remains a concern, with a reported 3% of spout pouches experiencing accidental tears or leaks during transportation or use.
Major Players Listed in this Report are:
- Clifton Packaging Group Limited
- Glenroy Inc
- Amcor plc
- Mondi plc
- Logos Packaging
- Guala Pack S.p.A
- Printpack Inc
- Constantia Flexibles
- Scholle IPN India Packaging Pvt. Ltd. (SIG Combibloc Group AG)
- ProAmpac
A significant factor is the growing interest in sustainable packaging projected to reach a 27% market share by 2031.
Spouted pouches can be manufactured using recycled plastics and bio-based materials, providing to eco-conscious consumers. Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce predicted to account for 22% of global retail sales by 2031 creates a demand for lightweight and puncture-resistant packaging, which spouted pouches excel at. Additionally, a trend towards on-the-go consumption 75% of consumers report snacking at least once a day opens doors for single-serve portions conveniently delivered through spouted pouches.
By Product
- Beverages
- Syrups
- Cleaning Solutions
- Oils
By Color
- Green
- Red
- Black
- Blue
- Silver
By Component
- Cap
- Straw
- Film
By Layer
- Four
- Three
- Two
By Pouch Size
- Less Than 200 Ml
- 200 Ml To 500 Ml
- 500 Ml To 1000 Ml
By Filling Process
- Standard
- Aseptic
- Retort
- Hot- Filled
By Material
- Plastic
- Aluminium
- Paper
By Application
- Food
- Beverages
- Home & Personal Care
- Automotive
- Pharmaceutical
Impact of Geopolitical Pressures:
- The spouted pouch market faces a complex geopolitical landscape that can disrupt supply chains and influence raw material costs. For instance, dependence on a single source for crucial materials like polypropylene (PP) resin can be risky.
- In 2023, nearly 40% of PP resin came from just three countries – China, the United States, and Russia. Trade tensions or political instability in these regions can cause price spikes and shortages.
- Furthermore, regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste can vary greatly by country. Up to 25% of spouted pouches globally are currently not recyclable, posing challenges for companies exporting to regions with stricter environmental policies.
- This can force manufacturers to adapt their production processes or face potential trade barriers.
The Asia Pacific region dominates in the spout pouch market, projected to hold the largest market share.
Firstly, with an 81% of the global population, Asia Pacific boasts a high per capita consumption rate for packaged goods, driving demand for convenient and portable packaging solutions like spout pouches. Secondly, this region is experiencing a rise in disposable income, leading to increased spending on processed and convenience foods often packaged in spouted pouches. Finally, rising urbanization and a growing middle class in countries like China and India are driving the demand for innovative and user-friendly packaging options like spouted pouches, perfect for busy lifestyles.
Competitive Landscape;
Multinational giants like Amcor and Sealed Air hold a significant chunk of the market at around 30%, leveraging their global reach and production capabilities.
However, regional players like Huhtamaki and Winpack Asia capture a combined 25% share, providing to specific needs and offering cost-effective solutions in their respective territories.
The remaining 45% of the market witnesses a dynamic interplay between niche players focusing on innovation and customization, and private label manufacturers offering competitive pricing. This fragmented landscape promotes an environment of continuous development, with players constantly looking to outdo each other in terms of spout design (resealable, child-resistant), pouch material (sustainable, lightweight), and functionalities (stand-up, microwave-safe).
Key Takeaways:
- The rising demand for convenient packaging solutions, with spout pouches offering easy dispensing and portability – perfect for on-the-go lifestyles. This is reflected in the significant growth of the food and beverage segment, projected to account for over 60% of the market by 2031.
- Sustainability concerns are another major driver, with a growing 80% favouring eco-friendly options like bio-degradable spout pouches. This trend is being driven by government regulations promoting sustainable practices.
- The pharmaceutical industry is also embracing spout pouches, with their ability to safeguard sensitive medicines finding favor. This segment is expected to witness a strong growth of over 50% in the coming years.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1.Introduction
2.Research Methodology
3.Market Dynamics
4.Impact Analysis
5.Value Chain Analysis
6.Porter’s 5 forces model
7.PEST Analysis
8.Spouted Pouch Market Segmentation, By Product
9.Spouted Pouch Market Segmentation, By Color
10.Spouted Pouch Market Segmentation, By Component
11.Spouted Pouch Market Segmentation, By Layer
12.Spouted Pouch Market Segmentation, By Pouch Size
13.Spouted Pouch Market Segmentation, By Filling Process
14.Spouted Pouch Market Segmentation, By Material
15.Spouted Pouch Market Segmentation, By Application
16.Regional Analysis
17.Company Profiles
18.Competitive Landscape
19.Conclusion
Continue....
