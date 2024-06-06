B2BinPay v20 Release: Improved Functionality with TRX Staking and Expanded Blockchain Support

Hong Kong, China, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2BinPay, the world-leading blockchain platform, has just become even better. The latest version introduces TRX staking and expands blockchain support, offering customers more flexibility and efficiency. Let's take a look at how these new features improve B2BinPay's user experience.

TRX Staking – Earn While You Transact!

A key highlight of B2BinPay v20 is the introduction of TRX Staking, built upon the TRON community's advanced Stake 2.0 mechanism. This new approach improves Stake 1.0 by offering increased flexibility, simplified user interactions, and enhanced efficiency in resource delegation and utilization.

TRX staking allows B2BinPay clients to stake any amount of TRX and earn a passive annual yield of 3-5% (subject to network conditions). Additionally, staking TRX helps users reduce transaction fees on the TRON network by converting staked TRX into Bandwidth and Energy, vital network resources.

Energy powers smart contract operations, while bandwidth is needed for transaction processing capacity. By staking TRX and acquiring these resources, both businesses and individuals can optimize their transaction efficiency and lower operational costs, obtaining a clear edge over competitors.

Getting started with TRX Staking on B2BinPay is simple:

Start by turning your TRX into Energy or Bandwidth, depending on the particular processing requirements of the asset type you have selected. Next, delegate your votes converted from Bandwidth or Energy to SR.

Broader Blockchain Support with Optimism, Arbitrum, and Base

Building on the previous integration of Polygon and Avalanche, B2BinPay v20 further expands blockchain support with the addition of Optimism, Arbitrum, and Base, all providing native support for stablecoins.

Optimism

Optimism operates as a Layer 2 solution, enhancing the scalability of the Ethereum main network by consolidating transactions. It retrieves transaction data from the Ethereum blockchain, processes it collectively, and then submits it back to the Ethereum mainnet for validation. This process significantly reduces fees, lowering them ten times to Ethereum’s base level. Since its inception in 2021, Optimism has saved users more than $1 Billion in gas payments, establishing itself as one of the most cost-effective blockchains available.

Arbitrum

Arbitrum is an Ethereum scaling solution that facilitates higher transaction volumes at lower costs. Developers may swiftly and safely deploy DApps on Arbitrum thanks to its use of Ethereum's tools. This integration supports stablecoins, providing more options for users.

Base

Base, developed by Coinbase, utilizes Optimism’s OP Stack for enhanced EVM compatibility. This open-source rollup supports stablecoins and simplifies code deployment across Ethereum and compatible blockchains.

Why Does Expanded Blockchain Support Matter for Clients?

By expanding the number of blockchains that B2BinPay offers, you can match the appropriate technology to your business needs and increase your transaction options. Specifically, B2BinPay now supports:

USDT on 7 networks: Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Tron, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum.

USDC on 8 networks: Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Tron, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism, Arbitrum, and Base.

Bridged USDC on 4 networks: Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum.

Here are some examples of how you might profit from the blockchain expansion.

Streamlining Withdrawals for End-Users

In case your end-user requires withdrawal in a currency that is not immediately available, B2BinPay enables you to swiftly convert assets to the needed currency and address any associated transaction costs. This guarantees that you can successfully satisfy the withdrawal requests of your end-user.

Reducing Blockchain Transaction Fees

B2BinPay lets you combine USDT across various blockchains, like Optimism or Ethereum, into a single swap wallet, which is a useful solution if you want to reduce the cost of USDT transactions. From there, clients are able to withdraw using any available blockchain, reducing costs.

Ensuring Liquidity for Trading Platforms

If you have significant cryptocurrency funds and face urgent needs, such as stopouts on trading platforms, you can rely on B2BinPay's extensive blockchain support for the rapid conversion of assets into the currency needed for deposit. You can respond quickly to market needs and keep liquidity with the support of this functionality.

Final Remarks

B2BinPay is planning to introduce Algorand and Solana in the next release. This expansion will increase the total number of blockchains supporting stablecoin transactions to ten, including the currently supported networks: Tron, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism, Arbitrum, and Base.

Stay connected with B2BinPay and utilize modern blockchain payment processing solutions to optimize your company's potential!

CHOW CHI WING SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED legal (at) softtechnologies.net