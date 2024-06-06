James Kleiner writes a Memoir on Teaching and Learning in Connecticut's Education Landscape
James Kleiner encapsulates his 33-year teaching career, celebrating mentors, perseverance, and the transformative power of education in one heartfelt memoir.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Kleiner, a known figure in Connecticut's education landscape, presents his engaging memoir, "Landing On My Feet, Teaching and Learning During a Career in Education". This captivating account follows Kleiner's remarkable 33-year tenure as a committed educator within Connecticut's public school system. Within the pages of "Landing On My Feet", Kleiner provides a heartfelt exploration of his educational journey, honoring the mentors and educators who have left a lasting impact on his life. From navigating initial obstacles to celebrating moments of achievement, Kleiner shares his experiences with honesty and perseverance.
In "Landing On My Feet," Kleiner's unwavering commitment to students, colleagues, and education radiates. He navigates obstacles, drawing strength from interactions, showcasing education's transformative power. Kleiner's narrative underscores teachers' profound impact on students' lives. Particularly compelling is his acknowledgment of the reciprocal nature of learning. Kleiner candidly shares the invaluable lessons gleaned from students, highlighting the dynamic exchange inherent in the teaching and learning process, making his memoir a tribute to the mutual growth experienced in education.
Hassan, an Amazon book purchaser and reviewer, praises "Landing On My Feet, Teaching and Learning During a Career in Education" by James Kleiner as a heartfelt biography chronicling Kleiner's experiences as an educator. Kleiner's sincere and reflective writing style invites readers into his world of teaching and learning. He effectively explores themes of perseverance, mentorship, and the reciprocal nature of education. The memoir offers valuable insights for educators and those considering a career in education, resonating with anyone interested in the transformative power of teaching and learning.
Explore Kleiner's memoir for a profound journey of resilience, dedication, and unwavering passion for education. "Landing On My Feet" transcends the ordinary, offering a heartfelt tribute to teaching's influence and the enduring bonds forged in educational environments. Available on Amazon and other top online bookstores.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Other