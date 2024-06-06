Military Aircraft Avionics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Military Aircraft Avionics Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Aircraft Type (Fixed-wing Combat Aircraft, Fixed-wing Non-combat Aircraft, Helicopters, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)), by Subsystem (Flight Control System, Communication System, Navigation System, Monitoring System, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The military aircraft avionics market is estimated at US$35.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Military Avionics Sector is a Rapidly Evolving Field, Playing a Crucial Role in Modern Defence Systems

The military avionics sector is rapidly evolving and plays a crucial role in modern defence systems by integrating advanced sensor technologies like radar, infrared, and electro-optical systems into aircraft to enhance situational awareness, safety, and mission capabilities. However, the sector faces challenges such as limited defence funding and cybersecurity risks. Despite these hurdles, there are significant growth opportunities in emerging markets driven by modernization and increased defence budgets. Cooperative alliances among government organizations, research institutes, and industry players can foster creativity, accelerate technology development, and address shared challenges.

The rising demand for modern avionics systems is fuelled by stringent safety regulations, global navigation satellite systems, and the integration of connectivity solutions for in-flight communication. This demand presents opportunities for manufacturers to outfit new platforms with cutting-edge systems and for retrofit solutions as operators upgrade older aircraft. Innovation can be furthered through partnerships with major aerospace corporations like Boeing and Airbus, while military modernization initiatives can spur the development of advanced avionics for defence applications.

The avionics market is at the forefront of aviation's technological advancement, emphasizing safety enhancement, regulatory compliance, and connectivity. Major industry participants such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Thales are focusing on creating high-speed connectivity solutions for underserved and remote areas, driving both market growth and technological innovation.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the Military Aircraft Avionics Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the military aircraft avionics market, presenting both challenges and opportunities. Disruptions in the supply chain for crucial avionics components have caused delays in manufacturing and delivery, affecting operational readiness and deployment schedules. The economic downturn has led to constrained defence budgets, resulting in cancellations, postponements, or downsizing of military avionics programs, thus limiting market growth and hindering the advancement of advanced avionics capabilities.

The pandemic has also transformed sales and marketing activities within the military avionics sector. Travel restrictions and social distancing measures have disrupted in-person meetings, trade shows, and demonstrations, slowing down decision-making processes and complicating contract negotiations, leading to market stagnation.

Despite these challenges, the crisis has underscored the importance of advanced avionics systems in enhancing the operational effectiveness of military aircraft. As defence organizations transition to remote operations and unmanned platforms, there is a growing demand for avionics solutions that offer greater autonomy, connectivity, and situational awareness. This shift is expected to drive investments in next-generation avionics technologies that enhance mission capabilities and adaptability in dynamic operational environments.

The long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the military avionics market will depend on factors such as the duration and severity of the pandemic, the pace of economic recovery, and government policies related to defence spending. Companies that can adapt to evolving market dynamics, innovate their product offerings, and establish strategic partnerships will be well-positioned to seize emerging opportunities in the post-pandemic era.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing Adoption of Flight Management and Advanced Aircraft Computing Systems

The military avionics industry is undergoing a profound shift propelled by the widespread adoption of flight management and advanced aircraft computing systems. These innovations are reshaping military aviation operations by seamlessly integrating guidance, navigation, and computational capabilities. The surge in adopting flight management systems (FMS) stems from the imperative to enhance precision and efficiency in mission execution, facilitating precise navigation, automated flight control, and streamlined route planning. Furthermore, these systems bolster military aviation's agility and responsiveness by harnessing AI and machine learning for predictive maintenance, autonomous decision-making, and adaptive mission planning.

The integration of FMS and advanced computing systems fosters seamless connectivity and interoperability across diverse military platforms, facilitating synchronized operations and heightened situational awareness across the battlefield. This capability is paramount in multi-domain operations, where cohesive efforts from air, land, sea, and space domains are essential to achieve mission objectives.

French startup HarfangLab specializes in deploying cyber defence solutions to safeguard critical infrastructure for national defence, offering unparalleled computing speed and enhanced security. Their EDR software plays a pivotal role in supervising, automatically detecting, investigating, and neutralizing cyber threats. Moreover, its open-by-design structure facilitates effortless integration with existing cybersecurity solutions.

Australian startup Q-CTRL provides cloud-based software tailored to optimize performance in quantum computers, empowering cryptographic analysis and sensor-based detection of subterranean fortified structures and concealed weapons systems.

Growing Fleet of Military Aircrafts Projected to Boost Industry Growth

The military avionics industry is witnessing significant expansion driven by the escalating demand for advanced technology solutions amidst the proliferation of military aircraft. Nations are bolstering their defence capabilities to address evolving security challenges, resulting in a heightened need for state-of-the-art avionics systems. Defence agencies are replacing outdated aircraft with next-generation platforms equipped with advanced avionics, comprising enhanced sensors, communication systems, and mission management tools. In response, avionics manufacturers are innovating to deliver solutions that offer unparalleled performance, reliability, and interoperability.

Progress in sensor integration, encompassing radar, infrared, and electro-optical technologies, is augmenting aircraft capabilities for detection, tracking, and targeting. Artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are facilitating autonomous decision-making and predictive maintenance, thereby enhancing operational efficiency. The complexity of modern warfare further propels growth in the avionics industry, as military aircraft must navigate contested environments against sophisticated adversaries and electronic warfare strategies.

The expansion of military aircraft fleets presents lucrative opportunities for aftermarket services and support. Avionics manufacturers are offering comprehensive aftermarket solutions, including obsolescence management, upgrades, and enhancements. As defence agencies continue to modernize and adapt to emerging threats, the significance of avionics systems in optimizing aircraft performance will only escalate.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Advanced Connectivity Solutions Projected to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects

Advanced connectivity solutions within avionics systems offer a strategic pathway to meet the surging demand for upgraded connectivity options across the aviation sector. This involves embracing cutting-edge communication technologies like high-speed satellite connectivity and seamless integration with 5G networks, facilitating smooth data exchange among aircraft, ground systems, and other airborne platforms. This enhancement augments real-time monitoring capabilities, streamlines air traffic management, and reinforces operational efficiency and safety measures. High-speed satellite connectivity ensures consistent and dependable communication, even in remote or challenging airspace conditions.

Inflight connectivity technologies not only enhance passenger experiences by enabling connected air travel but also facilitate inflight internet access, entertainment options, and real-time communication services. As the aviation industry transitions through digital transformation, avionics systems leveraging advanced connectivity solutions position themselves at the forefront of fulfilling industry demands for enhanced operational efficiency and safety standards.

Northrop Grumman's Re-Scalable Aperture for Precision Targeting Radar (RAPTR) exemplifies this trend, offering a scalable, multi-purpose, multifunction radio frequency (RF) sensor supporting crewed-uncrewed teaming and long-range precision fires for the Department of Defence. The RAPTR product line embodies the next generation of battlefield sensing capabilities across various platforms.

In April 2023, CoreAVI and Boeing collaborated to showcase Boeing's Geospatial Embedded Mapping Software (GEMS) utilizing CoreAVI's graphics and compute software portfolio, further emphasizing the industry's commitment to advancing avionics connectivity solutions.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Avionics Industry

AI (artificial intelligence) is emerging as a potent technology with multifaceted applications in both civil and military aviation sectors. Its utilization spans across critical areas such as help management, flight control, and emergency systems. Advanced systems like synthetic vision systems (SVS) offer intricate terrain representations, enriching pilots' situational awareness.

Cloud-based analysis, employing AI algorithms, remotely scrutinizes sensor data gleaned from aircraft, ensuring operational efficiency through predictive maintenance strategies and extracting actionable insights from unstructured data sets.

In military aviation, the development of sixth-generation fighters with autonomous capabilities is underway, where machine learning and deep learning algorithms play pivotal roles in their conceptualization and functionality. US-based startup Anduril pioneers the development of an autonomous UAS named Ghost, which leverages edge AI algorithms for real-time surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance functionalities. Concurrently, Israeli startup Spear specializes in crafting tactical drones utilizing computer vision, swarm computing, and mesh algorithms for rapid deployment scenarios. These drones offer swift launch capabilities from sea or land, boasting a payload capacity of up to one kg.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the military aircraft avionics market are L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, BAE Systems Plc, Honeywell International, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Moog Inc., Genesys Aero Systems, Cobham Plc, and Garmin Ltd. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On 28 th February 2024, Genesys Aerosystems and Columbia Helicopters, Inc. (CHI) announced a strategic collaboration to develop and certify a state-of-the-art digital cockpit for the Model 234 Chinook.

February 2024, Genesys Aerosystems and Columbia Helicopters, Inc. (CHI) announced a strategic collaboration to develop and certify a state-of-the-art digital cockpit for the Model 234 Chinook. On 8 th February 2024, L3Harris Technologies and United Arab Emirates (UAE) defence company Calidus Aerospace LLC are partnering to expand airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capacity for mission systems operations in the UAE, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and additional global markets.

February 2024, L3Harris Technologies and United Arab Emirates (UAE) defence company Calidus Aerospace LLC are partnering to expand airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capacity for mission systems operations in the UAE, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and additional global markets. On 7 th February 2024, Sikorsky, a company of Lockheed Martin has completed the tests of the integrated mission systems and sensors on board three MH-60R SEAHAWK® helicopters acquired by the Hellenic Navy.

February 2024, Sikorsky, a company of Lockheed Martin has completed the tests of the integrated mission systems and sensors on board three MH-60R SEAHAWK® helicopters acquired by the Hellenic Navy. On 1st February 2024, Raytheon, an RTX business, was awarded a $20 million contract through the Strategic and Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems (S2MARTS) consortium to develop a next-generation multi-chip package for use in ground, maritime and airborne sensors.

