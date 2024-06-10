Sertainty Honored with Bronze at the Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year

Sertainty, has been awarded the prestigious Bronze Stevie® Award in the category of Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year (Up to 100 Employees)

This Stevie Award is a tribute to our innovative spirit and our team’s dedication to advancing data security technology” — Greg Taylor, CEO at Sertainty

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sertainty, a pioneer in transforming data privacy and security, has been awarded the prestigious Bronze Stevie® Award in the category of Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year (Up to 100 Employees). This accolade highlights the commitment to innovation in the data privacy sector, specifically through the Sertainty Data Privacy Platform, which ensures privacy intelligence is embedded directly into data.

The Stevie Awards judges praised Sertainty's submission as "comprehensive," covering all aspects of its operations in detail. They highlighted the company's "impressive strides," particularly its expansion to 17 cybersecurity technology patents. These patents are the backbone of state-of-the-art products like Sertainty's recently enhanced Software Developer Kit. The Sertainty Software Developer’s Kit gives programmers and developers the ability to embed data governance and privacy directly into data files utilized by business applications and cyber security software solutions —features that not only set Sertainty apart in a competitive market but give cyber security software providers a fresh new tool.

Greg Taylor, CEO at Sertainty, remarked on the win, "This Stevie Award is a tribute to our innovative spirit and our team’s dedication to advancing data security technology. Our work with institutions like Texas State University and the CIEDAR Consortium underscores our commitment to leading-edge, research-driven cybersecurity solutions."

The judges were expressly impressed by the unique market approach from Sertainty, noting its ability to "attack the cybersecurity space with customization," which they called a "welcome attack" for the industry. This customization allows products from Sertainty to offer malleability that stands out from competitors and enables collaborations across organizations that dynamically enhance cybersecurity synergy throughout the data’s lifecycle.

Further acclaim came for the holistic approach to regulatory changes in data privacy that Sertainty takes, providing a secure and novel platform. "Sertainty's self-protecting data tools and Software Developer’s Kits are impressive," one judge noted, underscoring the integration of active intelligence with patent-backed technology from Sertainty that empowers data files to govern their own protection. This approach enhances security, streamlines access, and reduces operational costs, demonstrating resilience against both current threats and emerging challenges like quantum computing.

This Stevie Award win places Sertainty alongside other industry leaders recognized for their innovative contributions to technology and business, such as CarSaver and PayToMe, Inc. It underscores Sertainty’s role as a leader in the data privacy and zero-trust architecture realm, where the organization continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in data security and privacy. To learn more about Sertainty and its award-winning Data Privacy Platform, visit www.sertainty.com.

About Sertainty

Sertainty is a technology company that uses a zero-trust methodology to empower data with active intelligence and self-protection. The company has been on a mission to transform how data is secured, governed, and monetized. The company’s groundbreaking technology, validated by a 100% score from Veracode, enables data to act as an active participant in its lifecycle. This innovation positions Sertainty as a leader in implementing zero-trust principles at the data level.

About The Stevie Awards

The Stevie® Awards are recognized as the world's premier business awards. They were established in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. With nine distinct awards programs and more than 12,000 nominations annually, the Stevie Awards aim to celebrate achievement in nearly every facet of the workplace.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Sertainty does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Sertainty and its affiliates be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.