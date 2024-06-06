Governor Cooper Announces Spanish Manufacturer Will Build First U.S. Plant in Union County

Raleigh, N.C.

BRIOLF USA LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of the family-run international industrial group Briolf, headquartered in Spain, will locate its first manufacturing center in the United States in Union County, creating 100 jobs, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $30.5 million in Monroe.

“North Carolina continues to attract the world’s strongest manufacturers,” said Governor Cooper. “Companies around the globe understand how the state’s investments in workforce development and infrastructure help their businesses succeed in today’s dynamic economy, including Union County.”

Briolf enjoys a long history in the chemical sector stretching back more than 50 years and currently operates several companies gathered into eight main subsidiaries, addressing different market segments. As part of its long-term strategy in the U.S., the Group will set up operations in Monroe of its main subsidiary, the international coatings manufacturer Roberlo.



Roberlo’s product line offers solutions for automotive refinishing and industrial coatings, among others. The project at the Monroe Corporate Center will establish the company’s first manufacturing facility in the United States, which over time will become a manufacturing production campus for other Briolf Group companies. The facility will enable all companies of the Group with commercial presence in the United States to better serve their North American customers.

“We are really excited for this significant milestone in our history. The U.S. has become a crucial market for us,” said Jaume Juher, President of Briolf Group. “Having this first production plant in North Carolina reinforces our strategy and maximizes our presence in the entire region. We want to thank all representatives of the state as well as the Monroe Union County Economic Development Commission. Their advice and continuous support during the project was an essential part of our decision. As a family run company, our vision takes a long-term perspective. We believe this partnership will be very positive for both our company and the entire community in the coming decades.”

“I’m pleased to see such an innovative, family-owned company like Briolf choose North Carolina for its first manufacturing plant in the U.S.,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “To keep our winning edge in the global economic development marketplace, I will continue to focus on building and training our workforce, so great opportunities like these jobs will keep coming to North Carolina.”

The company's new positions will include engineers, managers, and operations and support staff, with the potential to create an annual payroll impact in the community of more than $5 million per year.

A performance-based grant of $150,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Briolf’s expansion. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“It’s not surprising that Briolf chose Union County for its first manufacturing site in the U.S.,” said N.C. Representative Dean Arp. “Our community offers everything a global manufacturer needs to succeed and we welcome these new jobs and significant investment to Monroe.”

“North Carolina leads the Southeast as a center for manufacturing,” said N.C. Senator Todd Johnson. “Everyone in our region will work hard to help the company’s leaders and workers deliver many innovative products to Briolf’s customers in the United States and beyond.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Union County, the City of Monroe, and Monroe-Union County Economic Development Commission.