Tesoro Club, with Acres of Natural Preserves and Open Spaces, is a Treasure Coast Haven for Birding and Wildlife

— John Vogt, the Chairman of Tesoro’s Community Development District
Port St. Lucie, Florida, June 6, 2024 – One of the Treasure Coast’s best spots for birding is within the 1,490-acre Tesoro Club, a premier gated golf club community nestled along the St. Lucie River. Tesoro Club is committed to maintaining a tranquil environment for its residents and has preserved hundreds of acres of its property to natural preserves and conservation areas, along with a 120-acre lake and numerous open green spaces that allow wildlife to flourish.
Tesoro Club’s Community Development District manages one third of the total Tesoro community area and is focused on preserving the conservation areas, waterways, lakes, wetlands, and creeks within the community. As John Vogt, the Chairman of Tesoro’s Community Development District, stated, “We focus on maintaining all the conservation areas, both upland and waterways, to attract and protect and enhance these areas for the enjoyment of our community. Over the last two years, the board has authorized extensive plantings around our lakes and in our Littoral shelves to further improve our views and areas.”
This conservation effort attracts extensive wildlife including deer, and a wide range of wild birds from our year-round nesting Ospreys, Red Shouldered Hawks, Great Blue Heron, ubiquitous Sandhill Crane, Great Egret, Anhinga, Snowy Egret, Green Heron and Cardinals, seasonal Wood Storks, Swallow-tailed Kites, Black Bellied Whistling Ducks, and Painted Buntings. Interested birders have the opportunity to get a “birds eye” view of an Osprey nest via a webcam that Tesoro Club has installed. Webcam can be viewed here: https://tesoroclub.com/osprey-nest-live-cam/
“The wildlife and nature create a tranquil and beautiful natural environment for our residents to enjoy as the seasons change,” Mr. Vogt continued.
Tesoro Club’s popular Arnold Palmer Championship Golf Course re-opened last year after an extensive 18-month renovation and served as home to the qualifying event for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Cognizant Classic Open Qualifier.
“Our members enjoy seeing the absolutely beautiful birds on the golf course and many of the residents were drawn to Tesoro Club based on the open spaces and natural preserves,” said Timothy Jones, managing partner of Tesoro Club.
Tesoro offers single family homes in a wide range of sizes, from 2,000 to 7,500 square feet, with prices ranging from $650,000 to over $3.5 million.
Over the past year, Tesoro Club has undergone an extensive rebirth under a visionary new ownership team led by partners Timothy Jones, Roderick O’Connor and Tucker Frederickson. The partners are bringing this private, master-planned community to a new level of distinction, offering exceptional real estate and an unmatched private club experience. Read more about the team here.
About Tesoro Club
Tesoro Club is located 30 minutes north of the Palm Beaches on Florida’s Treasure Coast. An enviable location surrounded by endless waterways, pristine beaches, and a relaxed Florida lifestyle, Tesoro Club offers private club, social and golf memberships, which include two Clubhouses, nine Har-Tru tennis courts (five of which are lighted), 11 pickleball courts (five of which are lighted), two dining venues, a fitness center, a full-service spa, and a heated swimming pool. Tesoro Club is also home to two 18-hole championship golf courses.
For more information on Membership or available real estate, the community’s Welcome Center is now open daily at 125 SE Via Tesoro Blvd., Port St. Lucie. Visit TesoroClub.com or call 772-345-4000 for more information.
