OA-ICC bibliographic database updated

Published 6 June 2024

An updated version of the OA-ICC bibliographic database is available online.

The database currently contains 10,903 references and includes citations, abstracts and assigned keywords. Updates are made every month.

The database is available as a group on Zotero. Subscribe online or, for a better user experience, download the Zotero desktop application and sync with the group OA-ICC in Zotero. Please see the “User instructions” for further details.

OA-ICC, 6 May 2024.

