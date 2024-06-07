Keeper Security Crowned Best Security Company Award at Prestigious SC Awards
Keeper wins highly coveted award for its ongoing commitment to innovation, excellence and creating next-generation solutions
Being named Best Security Company at the SC Awards is a testament to the dedication of the entire Keeper Security team.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, today announced that it has been named a winner at the prestigious SC Awards Europe in London. The company took home the trophy for Best Security Company, highlighting Keeper’s continued commitment to innovation and excellence. Keeper were also shortlisted in the Best Privileged Access Management category.
— Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder at Keeper Security
Now in its 27th year, the 2024 SC Awards are a prestigious cornerstone of the cybersecurity awards calendar. The awards recognise exceptional organisations, solutions and people who contribute to innovation and success in the information security sector. As always, the highly competitive Best Security Company attracted hundreds of nominees, judged by a panel of world-class judges chaired by Jenny Radcliffe, the People Hacker. The industry-leading independent panel of judges included personnel from sectors including healthcare, education and consulting.
Helmed by cybersecurity visionaries Darren Guccione and Craig Lurey for over a decade, Keeper Security has prioritised the security of organisations' and their most valuable assets using their best-in-class encryption model and commitment to transparency. Keeper Security is transforming the way businesses and consumers protect their credentials, secrets, connections and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce the risks of identity-related cyber attacks, while gaining organisation-wide visibility and control.
“It is more evident than ever that there’s a pressing need for cybersecurity, in part due to the rise of artificial intelligence in cyberattacks,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. “At Keeper, we’re committed to innovating, securely. We proudly create easy-to-use, highly scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of the IT and security professionals. Being named Best Security Company at the SC Awards is a testament to the dedication of the entire Keeper Security team and the effectiveness of our enterprise and consumer cybersecurity solutions.”
Keeper prioritises cybersecurity innovation with unwavering dedication. Their innovative KeeperPAM platform merges three core Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions – Keeper Connection Manager, Keeper Secrets Manager and Enterprise Password Manager – into a unified Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform. This streamlined approach empowers organisations with enterprise-grade management of passwords, secrets and privileged connections. Recognised as a "Value Leader" in privileged access management by Enterprise Management Associates, KeeperPAM boasts rapid deployment within minutes and effortless integration with any existing technology stack. This translates to enhanced protection against data breaches, reduced help desk burden and simplified compliance adherence.
