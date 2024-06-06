U.S. Dietary Supplements for Inflammation Market to Portray $32,856.9 Million by 2027

The rise in healthcare costs has encouraged people to take self-care and preventive measures in the U.S. which is expected to propel the market growth

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, U.S. Dietary Supplements for Inflammation Market Size was valued at $19,046.1 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $32,856.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2023-2027. The rise in awareness regarding vitamin supplements is expected to propel the U.S. Dietary Supplements for Inflammation Market Growth. According to the report of the National Library of Medicine in the U.S., more than 65% of adults consumed dietary supplements in 2019. Such huge usage of dietary supplements coupled with rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of anti-inflammatory properties of ingredients is expected to drive the growth of the U.S. Dietary Supplements for Inflammation Market in the U.S. According to an article by the National Library of Medicine, healthcare cost is directly affected by macroeconomic indicators because an increase in income levels of a country allows governments to increase their revenue through tax.

The rise in healthcare costs has encouraged people to take self-care and preventive measures in the U.S. which is expected to propel the growth of the supplements market for inflammation. Brain and cognitive health, eye health, emotional health, and sleep support are a few of the main benefits that customers are looking for in the market, according to the Glanbia plc 2023 report. Customers are purchasing supplement goods after learning about the contents of the products which is encouraging manufacturers to provide attractive labelling on the products to entice consumers in the market. The National Institutes of Health (2023) state that lutein, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acid supplements, together with calcium, vitamin D, and magnesium, can help lower the risks of above-mentioned health issues. Thus, manufacturers are intensively focusing on product development of anti-inflammatory dietary supplements in the market.

With a renewed focus on health and wellness, consumers are more driven than before to start new habits and make beneficial lifestyle efforts. To support their universal health and wellness goals, consumers are actively looking for functional solutions, which significantly include incorporating nutritional supplements into their daily routine and anti-inflammatory dietary supplements are one of their major priorities. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in health issues such as immune health, stress, sleep, and mental distress, more customers are looking for natural remedies to help reduce inflammation. According to a report published by the Natural Products Insider 2018, there is a growing consumer interest toward inflammation management, and natural and herbal variants of dietary supplements such as herbal food and plant-based supplements for inflammation are gaining huge popularity among the consumers in the U.S.

In addition, compared to just 19% in 2009, more than 30% of American consumers in 2017 were extremely interested in consuming dietary supplements to control inflammation, according to the Natural Marketing Institute (NMI) 2018 and the inclination is expected to rise during the forecast period. Thus, the manufacturers are emphasizing on new product development and launching of supplements that are consumed for the prevention of inflammation in the U.S. market.

The market is bifurcated into several segments based on category, benefit, and format. By category, it is segmented into vitamins, mineral, herb & botanical, sport nutrition, omega 3, and others. By benefit, the market is segmented into gut/digestive health, general health, metabolic health, heart health, immunity, muscle health, bone health, brain health, joint health, stress management, eye health, and others. By format, the market is bifurcated into liquid, powder, gummies, softgels, tablet, capsule, and others.

The list of players that are profiled in the report consist of leaders, SMEs, and emerging companies that are selected based on their competitive nature, strength, financial performances, depth of product portfolio, and market penetration of their products. The companies that are profiled in the study are The Clorox Company, Sanofi, Reckitt, Church and Dwight, Unilever plc, Herbalife, P&G, Nestle S.A., Amway, Bayer AG, Donane SA, NatureCity, LLC, Bondi Morning, Pharmavite LLC (Nature Made), and AgeImmune.

• By category, the herbs & botanicals U.S. Dietary Supplements for Inflammation Market segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 12.8% in U.S. Dietary Supplements for Inflammation Market.

• By benefit, immunity segment is expected to dominate the market through 2017-2027.

• By format, capsule segment was the largest market segment in 2022.

• Liquid and gummies form are expected to grow with a higher CAGR from the year 2023 to 2027.

• Product Launch is the top winning strategy among the manufacturers in the U.S Dietary Supplements for Inflammation Industry.