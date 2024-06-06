Rapid7 Wins Best SIEM Solution at SC Awards Europe 2024

Cloud-first SIEM, InsightIDR, recognized as an “impressive solution” for streamlining detection and response

BOSTON, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced that InsightIDR was recognized as Best SIEM Solution at the SC Awards Europe 2024. This is the second time InsightIDR has won Best SIEM Solution, having also received the honor in 2022.

Rapid7 InsightIDR gives businesses control over their hybrid attack surface with embedded intelligence, AI-powered detections throughout the kill chain, and expertly curated automated responses. With a high fidelity threat library vetted in the field by our MDR experts, customers can confidently pinpoint real threats and respond with the speed and scale necessary for the cloud-first era.

“InsightIDR stands out for its ability to address the complexities of expanding attack surfaces and overstretched security teams,” said Craig Adams, SVP and chief product officer at Rapid7. “This ongoing recognition of InsightIDR by SC Awards Europe is a testament to the tremendous business value it provides. We strive to help our customers boost operational efficiency and eliminate shelfware; many customers are able to replace multiple products with InsightIDR.”

The SC Awards Europe, hosted by SC Media UK, recognize and reward products and services that stand apart from the crowd and exceed customer expectations. This year’s SC Awards Europe entries were assessed by a panel of 29 highly experienced judges from a variety of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, government, and academia.

"Rapid7 offers an impressive solution that streamlines detection and response through precise alerting, detailed investigations, and actionable automation capabilities with InsightIDR,” commented one of the judges upon reviewing Rapid7’s entry.

To learn more about why InsightIDR is the threat detection technology of choice for security teams of every size, visit https://www.rapid7.com/products/insightidr/ .

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

