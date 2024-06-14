Springer Physical Therapy Named on List of Best Places to Work in St. Louis
Springer Physical Therapy is excited to announce it was named to the St. Louis Business Journal’s 2024 Best Places to Work in St. Louis list.
We’ve worked hard to build a great environment here and it's centered around providing excellent patient care and taking care of our employees.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springer Physical Therapy, a St. Louis area physical and occupational therapy practice with three locations and over 235 years of combined experience between its therapists, is excited to announce it was named to the St. Louis Business Journal’s 2024 Best Places to Work in St. Louis list. Almost 200 nominations were submitted for the annual Best Places to Work Awards and only 83 companies were named as finalists.
— Springer Physical Therapy CEO Dr. Lisa Springer
The St. Louis Business Journal distributed surveys through a third-party surveyor, Quantum Workplace, to determine winners of the award. Quantum Workplace used its own tools to measure communication, management, structure, benefits, teamwork and other factors at each company vying to make it on the list of Best Places to Work. These companies were grouped by number of employees and ranked by Quantum Workplace to determine the winners.
“I’m very proud of our team for making Springer Physical Therapy one of the best places to work in St. Louis,” Springer Physical Therapy CEO Dr. Lisa Springer said. “We’ve worked hard to build a great environment here and it's centered around providing excellent patient care and taking care of our employees. My personal philosophy when we’re going through the hiring process is that you have to be a naturally kind person to work here because that’s something that can’t be taught. Thankfully, I feel like putting a focus on that has paid off for us and we have an amazing team. I’m excited for the future at Springer Physical Therapy and to be known as one of the best places to work in the region.”
Springer Physical Therapy scored a 93.97 on a scale of 0-100 in the Best Places to Work in St. Louis program, measured through a range of research-validated workplace factors that impact employee engagement and satisfaction. This score was built through the Quantum Workplace survey and took into account employees’ willingness to go above and beyond in their work, advocate for the organization and their intention to stay with Springer Physical Therapy into the future. It was clear through responses that employees feel pride in the work at Springer Physical Therapy and feel extremely valued in the organization.
“I am very happy to be working at Springer because of the culture,” Physical Therapist Jessica McGuire said. “Everyone is so eager to help each other. The camaraderie between staff and patients is palpable, creating not only a great work atmosphere but also an ideal environment for healing. The compassion that our staff has to treat the whole person and the continual sharing of knowledge motivates me and reignites my passion for what I do. At Springer, I feel inspired, supported, and most of all, pride in what we are doing for the profession and the community.”
The St. Louis Business Journal’s special awards section was published May 17, and members of the Springer Physical Therapy team attended a finalists and winners luncheon May 16 at the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel. Springer Physical Therapy was also named to the Best Places to Work list in 2022.
About Springer Physical Therapy:
Springer Physical Therapy’s mission is to elevate the practice of physical therapy and occupational therapy to deliver dramatically different care and restore movement for everybody, one body at a time. Founded and owned by CEO Dr. Lisa Springer, Springer Physical Therapy’s team of therapists have more than 235 years of combined experience and 33 certifications collectively. With three locations in Chesterfield, Creve Coeur and O’Fallon, Missouri, their staff has both the academic knowledge of the latest treatments and the practical experience thanks to hundreds of success stories. The practice specializes in treatments for sports injuries, concussions, mechanical spine pain plus treatments for vestibular balance disorder. They also handle workers comp injuries and offer certified hand therapy along with specialized techniques and services such as dry needling, pelvic floor therapy and occupational therapy.
Jessica Williams
BAM Marketing Agency
+1 618-772-2349
email us here