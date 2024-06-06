Fintracking Introduces Flexible Pay-As-You-Go ID Verification Platform

TORONTO, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fintracking, a Toronto-based leader in compliance, announces the launch of its new pay-as-you-go platform for ID verification. The new platform provides a flexible and efficient way for businesses to securely verify identities and transactions, ensuring compliance and fraud prevention.

The platform includes various plans: KYC Lite for verifying government-issued photo IDs with advanced AI checks, KYC Full which also verifies addresses, emails, and phone numbers, and KYB for verifying corporate documentation and beneficial owners. There are also options for Crypto Wallet and Transaction Checks to analyze crypto transaction risks and Crypto Detailed Investigations for in-depth blockchain transaction analysis.

These features support compliance with AML-CTF regulations and FINTRAC guidelines, catering to sectors such as real estate, legal, Money Service Businesses (MSBs), and crypto exchanges.

“Our new pay-as-you-go platform is a game-changer for businesses looking to streamline their compliance processes without the burden of contracts or hidden fees,” said Ryan Yates, CEO of Fintracking. “This flexible, on-demand solution provides immediate access to essential verification tools, helping businesses stay compliant while managing their costs effectively.”

Fintracking’s pay-as-you-go platform features easy payments via PayPal or credit card, automated volume discounts, and an Admin Portal for transaction tracking, report downloads, client reminders, and payment receipts.

To get started, visit https://fintracking.ca/pay-as-you-go/.

About Fintracking

Fintracking is a Toronto-based company dedicated to providing innovative compliance and fraud prevention solutions. Their mission is to help businesses stay safe, compliant, and fraud-free through advanced technology and user-friendly tools without breaking the bank. Visit fintracking.ca for more information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/369c2120-ba0f-4180-9c6e-f3ca0fa5374b

Media inquiries Please contact Ryan Yates, CEO Fintracking, ryan.yates@fintracking.ca