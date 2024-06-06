JLab Recognized for Educational Technology Innovation in 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced that JLab ’s JBuddies Studio 2 Wireless Headphones have been selected as the winner of the “Remote Learning Solution of the Year” award in the 6th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.



JLab's JBuddies Studio 2 Wireless second-generation headphones come with a myriad of breakthrough features tailored to meet the needs of young learners.

JBuddies Studio 2’s Wireless Share mode allows two children to enjoy synchronized audio from a single source (must be two JBuddies Studio 2 Wireless models), promoting collaboration and social interaction while simplifying the logistics for educators and parents. Volume Safe controls cap volume levels at a child-friendly 85 dB, and the adaptable settings extend protection up to 95 dB, accommodating louder environments.

With seamless transitions between wired and wireless modes, the JBuddies Studio 2 headphones offer versatility, whether connecting to devices during air travel or conserving battery life when Bluetooth isn't available. With 65+ hours of wireless playtime, JBuddies Studio 2 also ensures uninterrupted learning and entertainment, whether in the classroom or remote learning on-the-go.

Additionally, the headphone’s Cloud Foam Comfort™ Cushions and a Cloud Foam headband provide plush, all-day wearability, ensuring that children can immerse themselves without distraction or discomfort. The adjustable, foldable design ensures that you can fit them snuggly in any backpack. Designed with young users in mind, JBuddies Studio 2 boasts intuitive controls located on the bottom left earcup, so children can navigate audio with ease. From play and pause to volume adjustment and track selection, every function is accessible at the touch of a button.

“JLab's JBuddies Studio 2 headphones stand out as a beacon of excellence, blending cutting-edge technology with a commitment to child safety and comfort. Bad audio quality and device discomfort leads to frustration and disengagement. Students may struggle to understand content and miss important instructions, questions, or discussions,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “JLab's JBuddies Studio 2 headphones offer a transformative audio experience that prioritizes safety, comfort, and innovation, making them the perfect companion for school adventures - and our pick for ‘Remote Learning Solution of the Year!’”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

“As the #1 kids’ headphone brand in the US, we’re proud to be a trusted leader in providing quality audio solutions for young learners. We’re dedicated to prioritizing children's well-being without compromising on quality or enjoyment, and the JBuddies Studio 2 headphones redefine what it means to enhance educational experiences with technology,” said Win Cramer, JLab CEO. “Thank you to EdTech Breakthrough for this recognition. From the durability of construction to the clarity of reliable audio, every aspect of our kid-friendly products will continue to be engineered to exceed expectations and withstand the rigors of daily use.”

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we’re innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we’ve been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005. For more information visit www.jlab.com .

