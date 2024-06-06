Mitotane Market Analysis Cushing’s Disease and Adrenocortical Carcinoma across Hospital, Retail, Online Pharmacies,
Mitotane Market
Integration of mitotane with chemotherapy and radiation therapy enhancing treatment outcomes and contributing to market expansion, says Fact.MR.ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
According to a new report released by Fact.MR, the global mitotane market (みたね市場) is projected to increase from a size of US$ 17.6 million in 2024 to US$ 29.9 million by the end of 2034, amounting to expansion at a CAGR of 5.4%.
Mitotane is utilized in the treatment of Cushing's disease, also identified as hyperadrenocorticism, in dogs and cats. This condition arises when the adrenal glands excessively produce cortisol. Suppliers of mitotane primarily target children under 5 and adults in their 40s and 50s, driving up demand due to its efficacy for both human and animal patients. Suppliers are focusing on maintaining close ties with hospitals and clinics to gather data on these age demographics.
Mitotane tablets are primarily employed in the management of carcinoid tumors, which overproduce cortisol and other hormones. Mitotane has demonstrated effectiveness in addressing both cancer and tumors, making it a favored option among patients.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
In 2024, the United States is poised to dominate the North American mitotane market, capturing a substantial share of 81.8%. Meanwhile, in East Asia, the market is expected to hit a value of US$ 893 thousand. Looking specifically at China, the mitotane market is forecasted to grow steadily at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2034. Analysis of distribution channels reveals that retail pharmacies will experience notable expansion, with a projected CAGR of 5.7% throughout the forecast period. By 2034, the North American market is anticipated to burgeon to a valuation of US$ 11.42 million, highlighting sustained growth and potential opportunities in the region.
“Multifaceted efficacy of mitotane for serious health conditions and its fast action are driving its use in cancer treatment. Market expansion is driven by mitotane suppliers’ ability to cater to evolving patient needs effectively,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Mitotane Being Used in Helping Lung Cancer Patients
Mitotane is a medication that has been shown to be effective in the treatment of advanced adrenocortical carcinoma. The drug works by inhibiting the production of certain hormones that are produced by the adrenal cortex, which can contribute to the growth of cancer cells.
By reducing the levels of these hormones, mitotane can help slow the growth and spread of cancer cells, ultimately improving the prognosis for patients with advanced lung cancer. However, it is worth noting that mitotane is typically used in combination with other cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, to achieve the best possible outcome.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the mitotane market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on indication (Cushing’s disease [CD], adrenocortical carcinoma) and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, specialty clinics), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
