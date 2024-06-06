Kovay Gardens and Casa Hogar "Manos de Amor": A Partnership Transforming Lives
Kovay Gardens and Casa Hogar "Manos de Amor": A Partnership Transforming Lives Kovay Gardens proudly announces further support for Casa Hogar "Manos de Amor"
"At Kovay Gardens, with the help of Kovay Gardens Miracles, we want to help change the lives of children in need in the most positive way possible. Our younger generations.”LA CRUZ DE HUANACAXTLE, NAYARIT, MECICO, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kovay Gardens and Grupo Kovay, an investment group focused on the development of hospitality and real estate businesses, primarily in the Municipality of Bahía de Banderas, is deeply satisfied with the positive results of its collaboration with Kovay Gardens Miracles and "Manos de Amor."
— Ramon Cortez
During their most recent meeting, representatives shared very positive results that involved a touching meeting with Sam N., a young man who, 14 years ago, underwent multiple surgeries due to Noonan Syndrome and the underdevelopment of some of his organs.
At the age of 6, coming from a low-income family, Sam N. found support at Casa Hogar "Manos de Amor" located in Bucerias, within the same municipality of Bahía de Banderas, where Kovay Gardens is also headquartered nearby. This institution provides food, care, activity programs, and attention to children from economically challenged, physically challenged, or dysfunctional families.
What Is Kovay Gardens Miracles?
Thanks to the generosity and community commitment of Kovay Gardens and Kovay Gardens Miracles, Sam N. received the necessary support to overcome his health challenges. Today, at 19 years old, he is an enthusiastic young man who has completed his secondary education and regularly visits the foster home that supported him during his childhood.
At the meeting, Sam N. had the chance to meet and express his profound gratitude to one of his benefactors, Grupo Kovay. This moment truly encapsulates the positive impact of this partnership for many attending.
The meeting also highlighted another example of a thriving community partnership. The entire bathroom restoration project at Emiliano Zapata Elementary School has been completed, helping to create a clean, functional, and hygienic environment for nurturing the local children. This project included financial support and many hours of volunteer service and was greatly appreciated by the children, teachers, and parents.
Both Kovay Gardens and Kovay Gardens Miracles, with their unwavering commitment, have reaffirmed their dedication to the community's well-being and hope to continue being a beacon of positive change in the lives of many more young people like Sam N. and the students of Emiliano Zapata Elementary School.
Kovay Gardens Next Community Project
During their most recent meeting, Kovay Gardens proudly announced that it is taking all the necessary steps to establish a new support home in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle for minors with special care needs and their parents.
According to Ramon Cortez, spokesperson for Kovay Gardens, "At Kovay Gardens, with the help of Kovay Gardens Miracles, we want to help change the lives of children in need in the most positive way possible. Our younger generations, especially those most vulnerable, deserve all the help and support we can give to help them grow and thrive in our community."
This project, in collaboration with Kovay Gardens Miracles and Casa Hogar "Manos de Amor," aims to continue supporting the development of children and youth in the area. The new support home will focus on children with special needs and help parents and caregivers.
About Kovay Gardens, this resort is located in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle in the state of Nayarit.
Ramon Cotez
Kovay Gardens
+52 329 295 6212
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other