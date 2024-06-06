Wayne Johnson, Charles Hand in Runoff Debate for 2nd Congressional District Republican Nomination

Wayne Johnson for Congress, Inc

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Army veteran and Trump appointee Wayne Johnson and Charles (Chuck) Hand will debate issues impacting people of Middle and Southwest Georgia during a second meeting at the Loudermilk-Young/Atlanta Press Club Debate Series on Sunday night, June 9, 2024.Georgia Public Broadcasting is hosting a Republican Congressional runoff election debate. The winner of the runoff election will face long-term incumbent Democrat Sanford Bishop in the November general election. The runoff election debate will take place from 6-6:30 p.m. Sunday at the GPB studio in Atlanta. The debate will be live streamed on the Atlanta Press Club’s Facebook page and on GPB.org. It will air statewide on GPB-TV at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 10.“The Loudermilk-Young/Atlanta Press Club Debate Series is the pre-imminent and most noteworthy forum whereby voters get the opportunity to gauge the substance, character and professional presentation style of those who may represent them,” said Johnson. “I am proud to be a part of this, and respectful of the important role of this forum. "Johnson won the May primary with 45 percent of the vote, 12 points ahead of Hand. He won 23 of 30 counties in Georgia’s 2nd District. Johnson has also received the endorsement of former candidate Michael Nixon, who finished with 18 percent of the vote. The winner will face Bishop, who has served in Congress for 32 years. Early voting starts Monday, June 10 and ends Friday June 14.“My ‘Stop the Stupid in Washington’ campaign theme hits home with voters because we have all struggled mightily during the past few years to balance weekly budgets around the kitchen table,” said Johnson, who was appointed by President Trump in 2017 as a senior official in the Trump Administration. “Biden/ Sanford Bishop inflation is wrecking families, and it’s time to send someone to Washington who will bring important help to families in Middle and Southwest Georgia. I am that person,” said Johnson.“I applaud the Atlanta Press Club and Loudermilk-Young sponsors for giving voters a chance to compare and contrast Mr. Hand and myself, and I look forward to discussing all issues on Sunday.“I humbly and respectfully ask Republicans in the 2nd District for their vote in this runoff election and ask all voters to trust me with their vote in November.”Johnson is a lifelong resident of Macon, a father, grandfather, farmer and successful businessman who established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He is an ardent supporter of 2nd Amendment rights and is a serious gun owner. Johnson obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master’s in business from Emory University.

