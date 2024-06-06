Streamline Today, Predict Tomorrow: MNDR's AI-Powered Health Operating System Optimizes Operations and Powers Predictive Healthcare

SINGAPORE, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile-health Network Solutions (Nasdaq: MNDR) (“MaNaDr” or “the Company”), a leading Asia-Pacific telehealth provider, today announces the latest major update to its cloud-based MaNaDr AI-Powered Health Operating System (“MHOS”) designed to transform healthcare delivery on a global scale.

Streamlined Operations, Enhanced Care

The latest MHOS boasts a suite of powerful features that empower clinics to significantly improve efficiency and patient care. Its key strengths include:

Superior Performance: Reduced registration times, streamlined electronic health record (“EHR”) system for primary care with functionality to support the day-to-day operations for both virtual and brick-and-mortar practices. MHOS includes features such as customizable medical template, prescription and diagnosis module, care plans, as well as electronic referrals to tertiary centers.

Seamless Integration: Fully compliant with Singapore's National Electronic Health Record (NEHR) standards, ensuring secure data exchange and a holistic view of patient history for continuity of care (adaptable to comply with various regional regulations). MNDR prioritizes data privacy and security, and MHOS adheres to the highest industry standards to safeguard sensitive patient information.

Global Reach, Scalable Revenue

MHOS, through either Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model or white-label licensing model, enables MNDR to scale its reach globally and generate recurring revenue streams. This positions MNDR for significant growth as it expands its footprint in the burgeoning healthcare IT market.

Uniquely Positioned for Telehealth Leadership

Today’s update to MNDR's AI-powered MHOS, resulted in the creation of a complete EHR-integrated telehealth platform, when combined with its existing telehealth solutions.

The goal is to create a comprehensive solution that goes beyond virtual consultations to complete the loop of care. MNDR's platform provides a unified view of a patient's health journey, fostering better care coordination and informed decision-making by clinicians.

AI-Powered Health Ecosystem

MHOS is a cornerstone of MNDR's larger vision – an AI-powered ecosystem for the global stakeholders in the healthcare industry. This ecosystem will leverage the comprehensive patient data gathered by the MHOS to:

Facilitate Population Health Analysis: Identify trends, predict health risks, and tailor preventive care initiatives for entire communities, as well as acting as a sentinel for crisis management during pandemics.

Fuel LLM (Large Language Model) Training: Train advanced AI algorithms to improve disease diagnosis, treatment recommendations, and personalized patient education.

This updated MHOS unlocks a plethora of exciting growth opportunities for MNDR that includes:

Data-Driven Healthcare: With one of the highest number of consultations on its platform, MNDR can leverage these healthcare data to improve patient outcomes and population health.

AI for Healthcare Revolution: The company is at the forefront of utilizing AI to personalize care, optimize resource allocation, and predict disease outbreaks.

By empowering healthcare providers with a complete EHR-integrated solution, MNDR is paving the way for a future of more accurate diagnosis, improved treatment, and ultimately, better patient care and treatment outcome.

"This updated MHOS marks a pivotal moment in MNDR's journey to revolutionize healthcare,” says Dr. Rachel Teoh Pui Pui, PBM, Family Physician and co-CEO. “By providing a comprehensive, data-driven solution, we empower clinics to deliver superior care while fostering a future of informed decision-making and improved patient outcomes."

“This MHOS is a testament to our commitment to innovation,” remarked Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, PBM, Senior Consultant Family Physician and co-CEO. “Its seamless integration with EHR systems and its ability to leverage AI for population health analysis positions MNDR at the forefront of building a robust and intelligent healthcare ecosystem."

"The SaaS model of our CMS unlocks significant revenue potential as we scale globally,” added Mr. Peng Chee Yong, Chief Financial Officer. “This, coupled with the growing demand for data-driven healthcare solutions, positions MNDR for sustainable growth and empowers us to deliver exceptional value to our investors."

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Ranked #41 in Financial Times 2024 listing of 500 High-growth Asia-Pacific Companies, we are the first telehealth provider from the Asia-Pacific region to be listed in the US. Through our MaNaDr platform, we offer personalized and reliable medical attention to users worldwide. Our platform allows our community of healthcare providers to have a broader reach to users through virtual clinics without any start-up costs and the ability to connect to a global network of peer-to-peer support groups and partners. Our range of seamless and hassle-free telehealth solutions includes teleconsultation services, prescription fulfillment and other personalized services such as weight management programs and gender-specific care. For more information, please visit https://investors.manadr.com/ .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to execute our strategies, manage growth and maintain our corporate culture; the Company's future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the telehealth solutions industry in Singapore and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Singapore and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

