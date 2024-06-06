Tenable to Acquire Eureka Security to Add Data Security Posture Management to its Cloud Security Platform

Unified CNAPP will provide comprehensive protection across infrastructure, workloads, identities and data for rapidly growing cloud security customer base

COLUMBIA, Md., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable ® Holdings, Inc., the Exposure Management company, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Eureka Security, Inc. , a provider of data security posture management (DSPM) for cloud environments. Eureka Security helps security teams gain a holistic view into an organization’s cloud data security footprint, fight policy drift and misconfigurations that put data at risk, and continuously improve their security posture over time. The acquisition is expected to close this month.



By adding DSPM capabilities to its CNAPP solution, Tenable will help customers identify key evidence related to cloud data risk, including where sensitive data resides in the cloud, who has access to that data and the severity of the risk posed by potential data compromise. This type of visibility is central to an organization’s ability to accurately assess its cloud security compliance. In the 2024 Tenable Cloud Security Outlook study, 95% of organizations polled had experienced cloud-related breaches in the previous 18 months. Among those, 92% reported exposure of sensitive data, and a majority acknowledged being harmed by the data exposure.

“Eureka Security’s technology will enable Tenable to provide even better prioritization of cloud risks and identify toxic combinations beyond vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and over-privileged access to include data at risk as well,” said Shai Morag, senior vice president and general manager of Cloud Security, Tenable. “This is another example of how we’re pushing the envelope in cloud security innovation for customers and leading the market forward by developing best-in-class capabilities.”

“Eureka Security's data-centric approach provides the visibility, control and automation needed to navigate the dynamic cloud landscape while ensuring the highest level of security and compliance,” said Liat Hayun, co-founder and CEO, Eureka Security. “We're excited to join Tenable. Integrating our capabilities into Tenable’s CNAPP offering creates a compelling capability for customers. Tenable also brings an expansive customer base, and strong go-to-market capabilities. We couldn't have found a better match to help us expand our mission to reduce cloud data risk globally.”

The integration of DSPM will round out the current Tenable Cloud Security solution that already includes such key capabilities as unified CNAPP , iron-clad CSPM protection, cloud workload protection and industry-leading CIEM , among others, which will give security teams the context and prioritization guidance to make efficient and accurate remediation decisions. The Eureka Security DSPM capabilities are expected to be natively integrated into Tenable Cloud Security and its leading CNAPP solution later this year.

The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on revenue this year.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 44,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 65 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 50 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com .

